Science Advances is a peer-reviewed multidisciplinary open-access scientific journal established in early 2015. It is the first open-access journal published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science. It was announced in February 2014, and published its first articles in early 2015. It has been criticized for charging an increased fee for processing articles that are published under one particular Creative Commons license, CC-BY, instead of another Creative Commons license, CC BY-NC.

Publisher American Association for the Advancement of Science History 2015-present Website http://advances.sciencemag.org/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA