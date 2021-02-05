February 5, 2021

Scientists reveal synergistic effects in dual single-atom catalyst

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists reveal synergistic effects in dual single-atom catalyst
Synergistic effects for enhanced catalysis in a dual single-atom catalyst. Credit: FU Junhong

Single-atom catalysts (SACs) are applied in heterogeneous catalysis. Instead of one type of single atom, dual single-atom catalysts (DSACs) deliver superior catalytic performance than SACs due to cooperation between the dual metal-atoms.

Understanding synergistic effects at the is critical for the design of highly effective heterogeneous catalysts in chemical transformation.

Recently, Prof. Huang Jiahui's group and Prof. Fu Qiang's group from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in cooperation with Prof. Si Rui from Shanghai Institute of Applied Physics, CAS, revealed synergistic catalysis of dual single-atom structure in the selective hydrogenation 4-nitrostyrene (4-NS) to 4-vinylaniline (4-VA).

The study was published in ACS Catalysis on Jan. 29.

The researchers synthesized DSAC Ir1Mo1/TiO2 as well as SACs Ir1/TiO2 and Mo1/TiO2. They found that DSAC Ir1Mo1/TiO2 displayed a superior catalytic performance for selective hydrogenation of 4-NS to 4-VA than SACs Ir1/TiO2 and Mo1/TiO2.

Computational results indicated that H2 activation occurred on Ir1 and 4-NS adsorption via the nitro group preferentially occurred on Mo1, with the synergistic effect of Ir1 and Mo1 leading to enhanced catalytic performance.

This work elucidates the atomic level advantages of DSAC in promoting reaction mechanisms for efficient heterogeneous bimetallic catalysis.

Explore further

Scientists identify electronic and structural dynamics of catalytic centers in single-Fe-atom materials
More information: Junhong Fu et al. Synergistic Effects for Enhanced Catalysis in a Dual Single-Atom Catalyst, ACS Catalysis (2021). DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.0c05599
Journal information: ACS Catalysis

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists reveal synergistic effects in dual single-atom catalyst (2021, February 5) retrieved 5 February 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-02-scientists-reveal-synergistic-effects-dual.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

LHC basic setup principle

4 hours ago

Radiation detector types/physics

Feb 04, 2021

Steps behind Meson decay amplitudes

Jan 31, 2021

Second derivative of Heaviside step function

Jan 30, 2021

Video lectures in Nuclear and Particle physics? (Undergraduate)

Jan 29, 2021

Dark matter number/s

Jan 29, 2021

More from High Energy, Nuclear, Particle Physics

User comments