July 1, 2020

Scientists propose redox mechanism for water-gas shift reaction

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists propose redox mechanism for water-gas shift reaction
Synergetic dual metal active sites of Ir1/FeOx SAC for WGS reactions. Credit: LIN Jian

The water-gas shift (WGS) reaction (CO+H2O→CO2+H2) is critical for producing high-purity hydrogen for ammonia and methanol synthesis, as well as in fuel cell applications.

Via the concept of single-atom catalysts (SACs), scientists can now understand the and electronic structure between metal and support at an atomic scale.

A research group led by Prof. Wang Xiaodong and Prof. Zhang Tao from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), in collaboration with Prof. Li Jun from Tsinghua University, have proposed a redox mechanism with synergetic dual metal active sites for the WGS reaction on a Ir1/FeOx SAC.

The results were published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition.

The scientists found that water easily dissociated to OH* on the Ir1 single atom and H* on the nearby O atom bonded with a Fe site. The adsorbed CO on Ir1 reacted with the adjacent O atom to produce CO2. Then the formation of H2 became feasible due to migration of H from adsorbed OH* toward Ir1 and its subsequent reaction with another H*.

They proposed a new pathway of a redox mechanism via synergetic dual metal active sites between Ir1 and Fe species (DMAS) during the WGS reaction, which demonstrated the sequential production of CO2 and H2.

The elucidation of the catalytic mechanism involving this kind of dual metal might provide insights for understanding the catalytic mechanism of catalysts with reducible supports, thus contributing to the rational design of new and active dual-site and single-cluster catalysts.

Explore further

Scientists propose new method for large-scale production of thermally stable single-atom catalysts
More information: Jin‐Xia Liang et al. Dual Metal Active Sites in an Ir 1 /FeO x Single‐Atom Catalyst: A Redox Mechanism for the Water‐Gas Shift Reaction, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2020). DOI: 10.1002/anie.201914867
Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists propose redox mechanism for water-gas shift reaction (2020, July 1) retrieved 1 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-scientists-redox-mechanism-water-gas-shift.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How do molecules in a voltaic cell interact?

Jun 29, 2020

How to clean polymaliec acid deposits off the inside of a barrel

Jun 24, 2020

What is the longest molecule?

Jun 22, 2020

Liquid junction potential

Jun 17, 2020

To add more ions, but not get any precipitate?

Jun 12, 2020

Calculate the bond-dissociation energies and entropy of a molecule

Jun 10, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments