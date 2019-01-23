Single-atom catalyst based on homogeneous catalysis prototype for CO2 transformation

January 24, 2019, Chinese Academy of Sciences
Single-atom catalyst based on homogeneous catalysis prototype for CO2 transformation developed
A porous organic polymer with aminopyridine functionalities with Ir single atom active sites analogous to the mononuclear Ir pincer complexes was demonstrated. Credit: DICP

Single-atom catalysts (SACs) with atomically dispersed active metal centers on supports represent an intermediary between heterogeneous and homogeneous catalysis. Therefore, understanding the homogeneous catalysis prototype creates a great opportunity for designing SACs and developing related applications.

HUANG Yanqiang and colleagues in Prof. Zhang Tao's research group at the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences recently developed a strategy for rationally designing a single-atom catalyst. The method involves creating single-atom active sites on supports based on homologous homogeneous prototypes. This process ensures the stability of the active sites and also preserves catalytic capability during the corresponding homogeneous processes.

The strategy is exemplified in the Ir-based catalysts for the catalytic transformation of CO2 to formate. The support in an SAC is similar to the ligands of a mononuclear metal complex in . The surface atomic structure of the support behaves like a "chelator" of organic complexes toward single atom metal centers, and this function is directly related to the and electronic state of the active sites.

Accordingly, the design of a support having electron-donating , which imitates a mononuclear Ir pincer complex, is a key factor in the development of an Ir-based SAC for the catalytic transformation of CO2 to formate.

By developing a porous organic polymer with aminopyridine functionalities to construct Ir single-atom active sites analogous to the mononuclear Ir complexes (Fig. 1), this material exhibits superior activity relative to conventional nanoparticle catalysts during the hydrogenation of CO2 to formate under mild conditions. This represents the best performance yet for a heterogeneous conversion of CO2 to formate, while maintaining outstanding stability upon recycling.

Meanwhile, a catalytic mechanism similar to that over a homogeneous Ir was observed with this quasi-homogeneous Ir-based SAC. The present strategy provides a promising basis for the design of efficient SACs for use in present-day homogeneous chemical conversions, and serves to illustrate potential bridging between homogeneous and heterogeneous catalysis.

Published in Chem, this work was supported by the National Key R&D Program of China, the Strategic Priority Research Program of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

Explore further: Phenyl addition made a poison useful for a chemical reaction in catalysis

More information: Chem (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.chempr.2018.12.014

Related Stories

Optimizing electric fields yields better catalysts

January 22, 2019

Industries rely on catalysts. These materials lessen the energy used in refining oil, manufacturing plastics, and much more. Catalysts can also mean less waste is produced. Better catalysts would benefit industries and the ...

Molecular wave of nanosized metal oxide catalyst

May 24, 2016

Metal oxides represent primary source of catalytic materials for a variety of industrial and research applications, either as an active phase or as a supporting phase. A mechanistic study has revealed the formation of catalytically ...

Chemists disprove the universal nature of the mercury test

October 25, 2018

The mercury test of catalysts that has been used and considered universal for 100 years turns out to be ambiguous. This conclusion was reached by a group of scientists including a RUDN chemist. The group confirmed that the ...

Recommended for you

Researchers develop high-level gas detection system

January 24, 2019

A new gas detector, developed by researchers at UBC's Okanagan campus, enables highly accurate odour analysis for so many different applications it has been nicknamed the 'artificial nose.'

Semiconductors combine forces in photocatalysis

January 24, 2019

A significant advance in the photocatalytic activity of conventional materials is demonstrated by a two-dimensional heterostructure comprising nanolayers of two semiconductors: black phosphorus and bismuth tungstate. As researchers ...

The helix, of DNA fame, may have arisen with startling ease

January 24, 2019

Trying to explain how DNA and RNA evolved to form such neat spirals has been a notorious enigma in science. But a new study suggests the rotation may have occurred with ease billions of years ago when RNA's chemical ancestors ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.