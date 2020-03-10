Scientists propose new method for large-scale production of thermally stable single-atom catalysts

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A research group led by Prof. Qiao Botao from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has proposed a new method for large-scale production of thermally stable single-atom catalysts (SACs) with high metal loading. Their findings were published in Nature Communications on Mar. 9.

SACs can maximize precious metal utilization and generate well-defined and uniform active sites. However, large-scale production of thermally stable SACs, especially in a simple way, remains a challenge.

The researchers mixed RuO 2 powder with high surface Fe-containing spinel support. After high-temperature calcination (900 degrees C), they found that the submicron RuO 2 powder directly dispersed into Ru single atoms.

Detailed studies revealed that different from the traditional gas atom trapping approach, the dispersion of RuO 2 was promoted, and the atom was trapped and stabilized by a strong covalent metal-support interaction with FeOx in the spinel support.

In addition, the obtained Ru SAC showed excellent thermal stability and improved activity for N2O decomposition. This environmentally friendly and low-cost preparation method could achieve kilogram-level production of commercial Fe 2 O 3 supported Ru SAC, and paves the way toward large-scale production of thermally stable SACs for industrial applications.

Explore further Scientists develop strategy to stabilize single atoms with ionic liquid as electronic stabilizer

More information: Kaipeng Liu et al, Strong metal-support interaction promoted scalable production of thermally stable single-atom catalysts, Nature Communications (2020). Journal information: Nature Communications Kaipeng Liu et al, Strong metal-support interaction promoted scalable production of thermally stable single-atom catalysts,(2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-14984-9