March 10, 2020

Scientists propose new method for large-scale production of thermally stable single-atom catalysts

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

A research group led by Prof. Qiao Botao from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has proposed a new method for large-scale production of thermally stable single-atom catalysts (SACs) with high metal loading. Their findings were published in Nature Communications on Mar. 9.

SACs can maximize precious metal utilization and generate well-defined and uniform active sites. However, large-scale production of thermally stable SACs, especially in a simple way, remains a challenge.

The researchers mixed RuO2 powder with high surface Fe-containing spinel support. After high-temperature calcination (900 degrees C), they found that the submicron RuO2 powder directly dispersed into Ru single .

Detailed studies revealed that different from the traditional gas atom trapping approach, the dispersion of RuO2 was promoted, and the atom was trapped and stabilized by a strong covalent metal-support interaction with FeOx in the spinel support.

In addition, the obtained Ru SAC showed excellent thermal stability and improved activity for N2O decomposition. This environmentally friendly and low-cost preparation method could achieve kilogram-level production of commercial Fe2O3 supported Ru SAC, and paves the way toward large-scale production of thermally stable SACs for industrial applications.

More information: Kaipeng Liu et al, Strong metal-support interaction promoted scalable production of thermally stable single-atom catalysts, Nature Communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-14984-9
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists propose new method for large-scale production of thermally stable single-atom catalysts (2020, March 10) retrieved 10 March 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-03-scientists-method-large-scale-production-thermally.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
