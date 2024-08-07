Chemical production gets a cleaner boost from a new electrochemical method
A new electrochemical method can make chemical production cleaner and more energy-efficient.
Materials Science
Aug 7, 2024
In a study published in ACS Catalysis, a research team led by Prof. Yan Wensheng from the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) has revealed the "volcano-type" relationship between metal loading and acidic ...
Analytical Chemistry
Jul 24, 2024
Montana State University researcher James Crawford recently published a collaborative paper with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory that marks a step forward in their quest for what he calls a "holy grail" of chemistry: ...
Nanomaterials
Jul 18, 2024
Addressing climate change demands rethinking of established chemical processes on a timescale of years rather than decades as in traditional R&D cycles. In collaboration with BasCat (UniCat BASF JointLab), a team of researchers ...
Analytical Chemistry
May 30, 2024
Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh and Drexel University in Philadelphia, along with Brookhaven National Laboratory, are working to solve a multipart mystery to make water disinfection treatments more sustainable.
Analytical Chemistry
May 6, 2024
Researchers at the University of Michigan have developed a catalyst material known as cobalt phthalocyanine that converts carbon dioxide—a significant driver of climate change—into renewable fuels such as methanol.
Analytical Chemistry
May 6, 2024
Typically, beautiful white wall paint does not stay beautiful and white forever. Often, substances from the air accumulate on its surface. This can be a desired effect because it makes the air cleaner for a while—but over ...
Nanomaterials
Mar 25, 2024
Linear alcohols, as an important class of chemical products, are indispensable in the production of food, pharmaceuticals, plasticizers, and lubricants. Direct conversion of readily available alkenes into high-value alcohols ...
Analytical Chemistry
Mar 25, 2024
A discovery in the field of catalysis has emerged from the laboratories of Professor Jaeheung Cho and his team in the Department of Chemistry at UNIST. Their pioneering work has led to the development of a copper(II)–alkylperoxo ...
Analytical Chemistry
Feb 27, 2024
Oxidative functionalization of hydrophobic compounds is an important research area from the perspective of effective utilization of natural resources and treatment and reuse of hazardous substances. However, a method that ...
Analytical Chemistry
Feb 19, 2024
