August 7, 2020

The costs and benefits of addressing customer complaints

by Matt Weingarden, American Marketing Association

customer complaint
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Researchers from Michigan State University, University of South Florida, St. John's University, and American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) published a new paper that analyzes relationships between customer complaints, complaint handling by companies, and customer loyalty to understand how customer complaint management affects companies' performance and to inform companies how to manage customer complaints much better and more consistently.

The study, forthcoming in the Journal of Marketing, is titled "Turning Complaining Customers into Loyal Customers: Moderators of the Complaint Handling—Customer Loyalty Relationship" and is authored by Forrest Morgeson, Tomas Hult, Sunil Mithas, Tim Keiningham, and Claes Fornell.

The angry restaurant patron. The irritated airline passenger. The retail screaming about a return or refund. Every company worries about complaining customers. They can be loud, disruptive, and damage a company's brand reputation, sales, employee morale, and market value. But are as damaging as they seem?

As it turns out, customers who lodge complaints are not a lost cause. They can still be satisfied and remain loyal if their complaints are handled well. Regrettably, companies rarely handle complaints consistently, partly because they don't know how.

The research team carried out the largest study ever on customer complaints to inform companies how to manage customer complaints much better and more consistently. We studied data from the world-renowned American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) regarding behaviors of 35,597 complaining customers over a 10-year period across 41 industries.

The study finds that the relationship between a company's recovery and customer is stronger during periods of faster economic growth, in more competitive industries, for customers of luxury products, and for customers with higher overall satisfaction and higher expectations of customization. On the other hand, the recovery-loyalty relationship is weaker when customers' expectations of product/service reliability are higher, for manufactured goods, and for males compared to females.

Hult explains that "We draw two key conclusions from the results. First, companies need to recognize not only that industries vary widely in the percentage of customers who complain (on average, about 11.1 percent), but also that economic, industry, customer-firm, product/service, and customer segment factors dictate the importance of complaint recovery to customers and their future loyalty. Companies should develop complaint management strategies accordingly."

He continues, "Secondly, the financial benefits of complaint management efforts differ significantly across companies. Since complaint management's effect on customer loyalty varies across industries and companies offering different kinds of goods, the from seeking to reaffirm customer loyalty via complaint recovery varies as well. Through this study, these performance factors can be identified and considered when designing a company's complaint management system."

Without context, these conclusions suggest that a profit-maximizing strategy simply requires that managers understand the impact of complaint recovery on customer loyalty in their industry. Added to this complexity, however, is the reality that profitability is not evenly distributed throughout the customer base. Fornell says that "Companies need to implement complaint management systems that make it easier for front-line employees to respond to complaining customers in ways that optimize customer satisfaction, customer loyalty, and the economic contribution of customers."

Without a deeper understanding of the boundaries of the complaint handling-customer loyalty relationship and the effects of economic, industry, customer-firm, product/service, and customer segment factors, companies will likely allocate to complaint management that are too low for the required recovery actions or estimates that are too high, or both, instead of achieving an optimal point of recovery-loyalty yield.

Fornell advises that "Achieving an optimal recovery-loyalty yield is more advantageous than adopting the mantra that the customer is always right. It is a folly to believe that the customer is always right. Economically speaking, the customer is only "right" if there is an economic gain for the to keep that customer. In reality, some complaining customers are very costly and not worth keeping."

Explore further

Managers often fail to use or understand their own data on customer satisfaction
More information: Forrest V. Morgeson et al, Turning Complaining Customers into Loyal Customers: Moderators of the Complaint Handling–Customer Loyalty Relationship, Journal of Marketing (2020). DOI: 10.1177/0022242920929029
Journal information: Journal of Marketing

Provided by American Marketing Association
Citation: The costs and benefits of addressing customer complaints (2020, August 7) retrieved 7 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-benefits-customer-complaints.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments