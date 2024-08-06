The American Marketing Association is a professional association for marketers. As of 2008 it had approximately 40,000 members. There are 76 professional chapters and 250 collegiate chapters across the United States. The AMA was formed in 1937 from the merger of two predecessor organizations, the National Association of Marketing Teachers and the American Marketing Society. It also publishes a number of handbooks and research monographs, widely held by libraries. It publishes the standard industry publications, Journal of Public Policy & Marketing, Journal of Marketing Research, Marketing Education Review, and Journal of Marketing. It is also the exclusive distributor of The Chief Marketing Officer Journal. The Boston Chapter (officially the New England Chapter of the American Marketing Association, or AMA Boston) was formally founded and has been continuously organized since October 3, 1940. While the American Marketing Association was founded on January 1, 1937, the Boston Chapter may have existed as early as 1935 with Richard Ehrich as President, who may have been connected with the NAMT or AMS in some way.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

