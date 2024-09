Established in 1936, Journal of Marketing has been the recognized leader in its field for more than seven decades. JM is positioned as the premier, broad-based, scholarly journal of the marketing discipline that focuses on substantive issues in marketing and marketing management.

Publisher American Marketing Association Website http://www.marketingpower.com/aboutama/pages/ama%20publications/ama%20journals/journal%20of%20marketing/journalofmarketing.aspx

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA