September 19, 2017

Equifax says 100,000 Canadians' data hacked

&quot;We believe that the incident involves potential access to the personal information of approximately 100,000 Canadian consu
"We believe that the incident involves potential access to the personal information of approximately 100,000 Canadian consumers," Equifax said in a statement

The personal information of 100,000 Canadians may have been compromised in a hack of Equifax revealed earlier in the month, the credit data company said Tuesday.

It said it originally thought that the incident was limited to US customers. On September 7 it had said that 143 million Americans as well as 400,000 Brits may have had their names, addresses, and other information stolen in the .

"While our investigation is ongoing and this information may change, at this point, we believe that the incident involves potential access to the of approximately 100,000 Canadian consumers," Equifax said in a statement.

The breach was first discovered at the end of July.

Equifax said it hired a cybersecurity firm to conduct a to determine the scope of the intrusion, including what data was stolen by "criminals who exploited a US website application vulnerability to gain access to certain files."

The company has offered free credit monitoring services to all affected.

Canada's privacy commissioner, meanwhile, has launched an investigation.

© 2017 AFP

Citation: Equifax says 100,000 Canadians' data hacked (2017, September 19) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-equifax-canadians-hacked.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Canadian class action suit launched against Equifax over data breach
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

3 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

17 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)