December 22, 2016

Using super-slow motion movie, scientists pin down the workings of a key proton pump

by RIKEN

Using super-slow motion movie, scientists pin down the workings of a key proton pump

Using powerful new tools, scientists from the RIKEN SPring-8 Center and collaborators have demonstrated how bacteriorhodopsin, a "proton pump", uses light to transport protons across the cell membrane to create a charge difference that can be used to power a cell's activities.

Bacteriorhodopsin is a protein that absorbs light and transports protons across cell membranes—a key function of . But scientists have long wondered how it does this, and how it can push protons in a single direction, from the inside to the outside of the cell.

To find out, the scientists turned to SACLA, a powerful x-ray laser that produces rays a million times brighter than conventional synchrotron facilities. These x-rays can be used to determine the structure of proteins and other molecules passed through the beam. Because the beam is so strong, however, it vaporizes the sample instantly so it is important to get images before it is destroyed, a trick known as "diffraction before destruction."

For the current study, the team used a technique known as time-resolved , where they took thousands of images of bacteriorhodopsin at various time points after it was struck by light, based on a "pump-probe method." Putting this all together, they were able to piece together the story of how the membrane protein is able to move protons against a gradient into the more positively charged environment outside the cell, creating a charge like a battery that could be used to power chemical reactions.

A model of protein motion based on data captured at Japan's XFEL facility in Hyogo Prefecture. Credit: Kyoto University

Says Eriko Nango, the first author of the study, published in Science, "With this work, we were able to shed light on the mechanism of proton transfer and bring closure to a long-standing debate regarding the mechanism. The photoexcitation leads to a change of conformation in retinal, the key part of bacteriorhodopsin that absorbs the light. This in turns leads to the displacement of above the retinal towards the cytoplasm, and a transient water appears in that space to assist the primary . Following this, a delicate molecular cascade prevents the proton from moving backward, and it is pushed up outside of the cell."

Studies using previous methods had identified many of the steps, but because of suspicions that the radiation itself might be causing changes, it was impossible to conclusively show the precise mechanism. With the new technique, the group finally pinned this down.

According to So Iwata, who led the team, "new techniques using powerful x-ray lasers are giving us insights into precisely how processes such as proton pumping take place in actual biological systems. This will give us much greater understanding of these actions, and ultimately lead to insights that will allow us to manipulate them more effectively."

More information: "A three-dimensionalmovie of structural changes in bacteriorhodopsin" Science, science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi … 1126/science.aah3497

Journal information: Science

Provided by RIKEN

Citation: Using super-slow motion movie, scientists pin down the workings of a key proton pump (2016, December 22) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-super-slow-motion-movie-scientists-pin.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Bio-assisted nanophotocatalyst for hydrogen production
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to remove epoxy resin from diesel fuel? A/B extraction? Distill?

Sep 9, 2024

Where can I find chemistry experiments that are accurately described with the Dirac equation?

Sep 9, 2024

Hybridisation of SO3

Sep 9, 2024

Chemically regenerating my auto's catalytic converter?

Sep 5, 2024

Is Sylcap 284 as permeable as Sylgard 184?

Aug 28, 2024

Mouth heating up after eating biscuits

Aug 25, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (3)