RIKEN is a large natural sciences research institute in Japan. Founded in 1917, it now has approximately 3000 scientists on seven campuses across Japan, the main one in Wako, just outside Tokyo. RIKEN is an Independent Administrative Institution whose formal name is Rikagaku Kenkyusho. RIKEN conducts research in many areas of science, including physics, chemistry, biology, medical science, engineering and computational science, and ranging from basic research to practical applications. It is almost entirely funded by the Japanese government, and its annual budget is approximately 88 billion yen (US$760 million).

Address
2-1 Hirosawa, Wako, Saitama 351-0198, Japan
Website
http://www.riken.jp/en/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RIKEN

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

The link between fuzzy images and quantum fields

Mathematical solutions to thorny quantum problems can be found more quickly by exploiting the correspondence between the statistical methods used in deep learning and techniques for implementing quantum simulations, a team ...

Quantum Physics

Aug 8, 2024

Dynamic view of opioid receptor could refine pain relief

Effective pain relief without the debilitating side effects of traditional opioids is closer to becoming a reality thanks to a study by an all-RIKEN team into the structure and dynamics of a drug-bound opioid receptor.

Biotechnology

Jul 18, 2024

