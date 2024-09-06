RIKEN is a large natural sciences research institute in Japan. Founded in 1917, it now has approximately 3000 scientists on seven campuses across Japan, the main one in Wako, just outside Tokyo. RIKEN is an Independent Administrative Institution whose formal name is Rikagaku Kenkyusho. RIKEN conducts research in many areas of science, including physics, chemistry, biology, medical science, engineering and computational science, and ranging from basic research to practical applications. It is almost entirely funded by the Japanese government, and its annual budget is approximately 88 billion yen (US$760 million).

Address 2-1 Hirosawa, Wako, Saitama 351-0198, Japan Website http://www.riken.jp/en/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RIKEN

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed