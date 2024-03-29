March 29, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

'Shear sound waves' provide the magic for linking ultrasound and magnetic waves

by RIKEN

'Shear sound waves' provide the magic for linking ultrasound and magnetic waves
Schematic illustration. Credit: Physical Review Letters (2024). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.132.056704

A team led by researchers from the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science in Japan has succeeded in creating a strong coupling between two forms of waves—magnons and phonons—in a thin film. Importantly, they achieved this at room temperature, opening the way for the development of hybrid wave–based devices where information could be stored and manipulated in a variety of ways.

Most computing devices in use today are based on the movement of electric charge—electrons—but there are limits to how fast the electrons can travel, and their movement generates heat, which creates losses in energy and is environmentally undesirable.

In response, scientists are working to develop devices that take advantage of wave-like forms of energy such as sound, light, and spin, as they could potentially lead to the creation of more lossless devices.

For the current research, published in Physical Review Letters, the scientists looked at two wave-like forms: magnons—quasiparticles that represent the collective excitation of spins, a magnetic property, and phonons—an acoustic phenomenon that in this case was made of propagating along the film.

According to Yunyoung Hwang, the first author of the study, "Devices using magnons and phonons have been developed, but we, like other researchers, felt that teaming up ultrasound and magnets could lead to big leaps in information and communication technologies. When these two states work together very tightly, it creates a novel hybrid state, and we feel this will open the door for exciting progress in information processing."

Although other groups have tried to do this, there was a snag: regular on surfaces don't link up well with magnets. The team was able to crack this code by using a different kind of sound waves, called shear sound waves, which are a better match for magnets.

The key element that made the work possible was a small on-chip device called a nano-structured surface acoustic wave resonator. It confines ultrasound waves to a specific spot and enhances shear sound waves, allowing a strong coupling between the surface sound waves and magnets in the resonator. Through this, the researchers were able to achieve strong magnet-sound coupling in a Co20Fe60B20 film, at .

According to Jorge Puebla, another author of the study, "In particular, we feel that our work will contribute to the study of coherently coupled magnon-phonon quasiparticles, which could help the development of hybrid wave-based information processing devices with relatively small losses.

"Beyond this, two intriguing avenues emerge on the horizon: advancements in our devices could lead us into the ultra- regime, a domain yet to be fully explored; alternatively, by conducting similar experiments at ultra-low temperatures, we have the potential to explore quantum phenomena."

More information: Yunyoung Hwang et al, Strongly Coupled Spin Waves and Surface Acoustic Waves at Room Temperature, Physical Review Letters (2024). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.132.056704. On arXiv: DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2309.12690

Journal information: Physical Review Letters , arXiv

Provided by RIKEN

Citation: 'Shear sound waves' provide the magic for linking ultrasound and magnetic waves (2024, March 29) retrieved 29 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-magic-linking-ultrasound-magnetic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Reaching the quantum ground state of sound in waveguides: Scientists move a step closer
31 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Muonic hydrogen dissociation energy and cross-section

Mar 25, 2024

Experiment on the variation of weight with temperature

Mar 20, 2024

Atomic vibrations?

Mar 17, 2024

Information for nitrogen spectra lines

Mar 11, 2024

Why diode with larger band gap has larger onset potential?

Mar 9, 2024

On the necessary conditions to form the hydrogen molecule

Mar 5, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)