March 22, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

A 2D 'antenna' boosts light emission from carbon nanotubes

by RIKEN

A 2D 'antenna' boosts light emission from carbon nanotubes
An atomically thin flake of tungsten diselenide acts as a reservoir for excitons, which are made up of electrons (red) and holes (blue). These excitons quickly pass into a narrow carbon nanotube suspended over a trench. Credit: RIKEN Nanoscale Quantum Photonics Laboratory

A flat sheet of atoms can act as a kind of antenna that absorbs light and funnels its energy into carbon nanotubes, making them glow brightly. This advance could aid the development of tiny future light-emitting devices that will exploit quantum effects.

Carbon nanotubes resemble very thin, hollow wires with a diameter of just a nanometer or so. They can generate light in various ways. For example, a laser pulse can excite negatively charged electrons within the material, leaving positively charged "holes." These opposite charges can pair up to form an energetic state known as an , which may travel relatively far along a nanotube before releasing its energy as light.

In principle, this phenomenon could be exploited to make highly efficient nanoscale light-emitting devices.

Unfortunately, there are three obstacles to using a laser to generate excitons within carbon nanotubes. First, a laser beam is typically 1,000 times wider than a nanotube, so very little of its energy is actually absorbed by the material. Second, the must align perfectly with the nanotube to deliver their energy effectively. Finally, the electrons in a can only absorb very specific wavelengths of light.

To overcome these limitations, a team led by Yuichiro Kato of the RIKEN Nanoscale Quantum Photonics Laboratory turned to another class of nanomaterials, known as 2D materials. These flat sheets are just a few atoms thick, but they can be much wider than a laser beam, and are far better at converting into excitons.

The researchers grew carbon nanotubes over a trench carved from an insulating material. They then placed an atomically thin flake of tungsten diselenide on top of the nanotubes. When laser pulses hit this flake, they generated excitons that moved into the nanotube and along its length, before releasing light of a longer wavelength than the laser. It took just one trillionth of a second for each exciton to pass from the 2D material into the nanotube.

The paper is published in the journal Nature Communications.

By testing nanotubes with a range of different structures that affect crucial energy levels within the material, the researchers identified ideal nanotube forms that facilitate the transfer of excitons from the 2D material.

Based on this result, they intend to use band engineering—a useful concept in semiconducting engineering to realize devices with superior properties—at the atomically thin scale. "When band engineering is applied to low-dimensional semiconductors, new physical properties and innovative functionalities are expected to emerge," says Kato.

"We hope to utilize this concept to develop photonic and optoelectronic devices that are just a few atomic layers thick," adds Kato. "If we can shrink them to the atomically thin limit, we expect novel to emerge, which may become useful for future quantum technologies."

More information: N. Fang et al, Resonant exciton transfer in mixed-dimensional heterostructures for overcoming dimensional restrictions in optical processes, Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-43928-2

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by RIKEN

Citation: A 2D 'antenna' boosts light emission from carbon nanotubes (2024, March 22) retrieved 22 March 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-03-2d-antenna-boosts-emission-carbon.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Dark excitons can make a high contribution to light emission from nanotubes
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Isotopic exchange and SIMS diffusion profile measurement

Mar 20, 2024

Stainless Steel corrosion issue

Mar 5, 2024

H2O2 35% on Al 5083 at 150° gives 'limescale'

Mar 3, 2024

Annealing mu-metal in hydrogen to retain max permeability?

Feb 20, 2024

Wet corrosion of CuNiFer pipe in seawater

Feb 15, 2024

Can diffusion be modelled as one-dimensional in this problem?

Feb 9, 2024

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)