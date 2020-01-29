January 29, 2020

Can chickpea genes save mustard seeds from blight disease?

by American Phytopathological Society

Can chickpea genes save mustard seeds from blight disease?
Comparative microscopic analysis of the infection pattern of Alternaria brassicae on host plant (mustard) and non-host plant (chickpea). Credit: Urooj Fatima, Priyadarshini Bhorali, and Muthappa Senthil-Kumar

During visits to fields in Assam, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, India, plant biologists Muthappa Senthil-Kumar and Urooj Fatima found mustard plants infested with Alternaria blight disease. They also noticed that an adjacent field of chickpeas were completely uninfected.

Alternaria blight caused by fungal pathogen devastates Brassica crops such as cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, and . Highly infectious, this fungus can infect the host plant at all stages of growth. Currently Alternaria blight is managed by chemical fungicides, but recently efforts have been made to utilize breeding and modern biotechnological approaches to develop blight-resistant crop varieties.

Non-host resistance (NHR) is the most durable resistance against . While Alternaria typically penetrates the epidermis or the stomata of a host plant, this is unable to deploy this attack on protected by NHR. To protect Brassica crops from this fungus, scientists are studying the mechanisms of NHR in order to develop improved crop varieties.

In a study published in MPMI, plant biologists in India detailed their research comparing the response of a host plant (mustard) and a non- (chickpea) to the fungus on a morpho-pathological level. They found that the chickpea actively suppressed the fungal development, penetration, and colonization even after hours of infection.

They also studied chickpea transcripts to pinpoint several genes involved in the plant's pathogen defense.

"These genes are interesting candidates for additional study to determine their precise involvement in NHR," said Senthil-Kumar, who conducts research through the National Institute of Plant Genome Research. "These genes could then be transferred to mustard plants to develop blight-resistance crops."

For more information about this study, read "Morpho-Pathological and Global Transcriptomic Analysis Reveals the Robust Nonhost Resistance Responses in Chickpea Interaction with Alternaria brassicae" published in the December issue of Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions (MPMI).

Explore further

Chitin-binding proteins override host plant's resistance to fungal infection
More information: Urooj Fatima et al, Morpho-Pathological and Global Transcriptomic Analysis Reveals the Robust Nonhost Resistance Responses in Chickpea Interaction with Alternaria brassicae, Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions (2019). DOI: 10.1094/MPMI-05-19-0117-R
Journal information: Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions

Provided by American Phytopathological Society
Citation: Can chickpea genes save mustard seeds from blight disease? (2020, January 29) retrieved 29 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-chickpea-genes-mustard-seeds-blight.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do plants respond to low frequency electromagnetic waves?

Jan 26, 2020

Microplastics concern

Jan 26, 2020

Expression of Pol-Gag in different viruses

Jan 25, 2020

Gas filter mask on Mars - sci fi

Jan 24, 2020

Can wearing N95 mask make you inhale the exhaled carbon dioxide?

Jan 24, 2020

Feeling emotion and body

Jan 23, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments