Harnessing soil microbes to enhance crop performance

March 28, 2019, Microbiology Society
crops
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A recently isolated soil microbe could be used to modify crops and protect them against fungal diseases, researchers say.

Researchers at the Agriculture and Food Development Authority (TEAGASC) have identified a novel bacterium which can modify plant characteristics and provide beneficial traits, such as resistance to diseases.

This is not the first time scientists have used a bacteria to genetically modify . Agrobacterium tumefaciens, sometimes referred to as 'the world's plant engineer', has been genetically transforming plants for millennia, and has been harnessed for many years to generate genetically modified crops around the world. Over 180 million hectares of crops that have been modified using Agrobacteriumare grown around the world each year.

There are limitations to using Agrobacteriumto modify crops, including patents and technical challenges. In an effort to overcome this, researchers started to hunt for alternative microbes which may have the same effect.

Dr. Ewen Mullins, Head of Crop Science at TEAGASC, and colleagues, have found an alternative to Agrobacterium, which may even be able to modify a wider range of crops more effectively. This alternative bacterium, called Ensifer adherens, is collected from the rhizosphere – the diverse microbial community that lives in the soil around .

E. adherens can be used to change the genetic material of the plant by a process called Ensifer-mediated transformation (EMT) whereby the plant genome is engineered by the bacteria, and characteristics are modified.

Agrobacterium is recognised as a pest by many plants,meaning they unleash a defence response against the bacteria. Conversely, E. adherens is recognised by plants as a friendly symbiotic bacterium and so provokes a reduced response from treated plants. Thus, E. adherens may be more successful in treating elite plant varieties. EMT has already been used to transform a number of important crops, including tobacco, oilseed rape, rice, safflower and cassava.

The team have already demonstrated the potential of EMT to generate with late blight resistance. Late blight is well-known for being the cause of the 1845 potato famine, during which over 1 million people starved to death in Ireland. The disease, caused by a fungus-like mould called Phytophthora infestans, still causes major losses in global food production, costing the €7bn EU potato industry over €1bn in chemical usage and yield losses each year.

Using genes isolated and characterised from wild potato species, EMT can generate potato lines resistant to late blight in around 12 months. The time it would take to achieve a similar effect with traditional breeding practices is around 12 years.

The current method for P. infestans control is fungicides, which are expensive. In order to manage the disease, farmers must use multiple applications of chemical fungicides on their crops throughout the growth season, with applications exceeding 10 per year. It is hoped that introducing novel genetic resistance such as this to crops will reduce the need for fungicides in agriculture.

The main function of the rhizosphere is to regulate soil composition around the roots of a plant, making it an important part of the plant ecosystem. The rhizosphere contains a huge number of microbes, mostly bacteria, which aid in decomposition and nutrient cycling in the soil. The microbes present in the rhizosphere are influenced by the secretions emitted from the plant root, including proteins, sugars and shedded cells.

Dr. Mullins predicts there are many more bacteria in the rhizosphere which may be able to modify plants in the same way as Ensiferand Agrobacterium and may even be able to transform a wider range of . Most importantly, crop-specific rhizobia can be identified with the capacity to support crop productivity further against the wide range of challenges currently facing food production systems.

Explore further: Gene editing approach aims for broad disease resistance in staple food crops

Related Stories

A new approach to keeping crops, people safe

March 1, 2019

Weeds cause tremendous damage in yield and productivity of crop plants. Losses from weeds account for more than $40 billion in annual revenue for corn and soybean crops alone in North America, according to the Weed Science ...

Increasing crop resistance to pathogens

October 14, 2015

We all know that animals have an immune system - but plants have systems to fight infection too. Plant cells have receptor proteins which bind with parts of a pathogen. These receptor proteins are located on the surface of ...

Potato blight's chemical attack mechanism explained

December 15, 2017

A team of international researchers headed by scientists from the University of Tübingen has deciphered the workings of a cytolytic toxin, which is produced by some of the world's most devastating crop diseases. The Cytolysin ...

Recommended for you

Unusual galaxies defy dark matter theory

March 28, 2019

After drawing both praise and skepticism, the team of astronomers who discovered NGC 1052-DF2 – the very first known galaxy to contain little to no dark matter – are back with stronger evidence about its bizarre nature.

Lithium ions flow through solid material

March 28, 2019

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, in collaboration with researchers from Purdue University and Rutgers University, have merged materials science and condensed matter physics ...

Mirrors control chemical selectivity

March 28, 2019

A chemical reaction transforms the molecules that make up matter. To influence chemical reactions, chemists typically act on the molecules themselves, rather than the space in which the reaction takes places. However, researchers ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.