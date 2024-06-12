Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions (MPMI) publishes original, refereed research on the molecular biology and molecular genetics of pathological, symbiotic, and associative interactions of microbes with plants and insects with plants. MPMI publishes both fundamental and advanced applied research. In MPMI, "microbe" encompasses viruses, viroids, prokaryotes, fungi, oomycetes, nematodes, and insects. The term "molecular biology" includes studies on biochemical or biophysical mechanisms, genetics, genomics, and advanced microscopy. Molecular analysis of relevant factors in the plant alone, the microbe alone, or molecular analysis of components that affect or modulate plant-microbe interactions may be the subject of an MPMI paper. The journal also publishes short reviews of rapidly developing areas of the molecular aspects of plant-microbe interactions.

Publisher
The American Phytopathological Society
Website
http://apsjournals.apsnet.org/loi/mpmi

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions

Sweetpotato's sweet revenge against fungal disease

Sweetpotato black rot is a devastating disease caused by the fungus Ceratocystis fimbriata. Since the late 1800s, black rot of sweetpotato has threatened to destroy as much as 30% of the sweetpotato crop in the United States. ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 12, 2024

0

0

Researchers supply significant genomic insight into tar spot on corn

First reported in 2015, tar spot is an emerging disease on corn that has rapidly spread across the United States and Canada, causing tremendous yield loss estimated at $1.2 billion in 2021 alone. Tar spot gets its name from ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Nov 6, 2023

0

3

Gene discovery takes aim at powdery mildew, a hemp nemesis

Cornell researchers have discovered a gene in hemp for resistance to powdery mildew—giving the fledgling hemp industry a new tool to combat one of the most prevalent diseases affecting the production of high-cannabinoid ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Sep 27, 2023

1

41

New toxin facilitates disease infection and spread in wheat

Although wheat was among the first domesticated food crops, it remains a global dietary staple several millennia later. Grown on every continent except Antarctica, wheat is the second highest produced grain worldwide, with ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jul 13, 2023

0

19

A legume locus stimulates promiscuous interaction with soil bacteria

While promiscuity among humans is often scorned, symbiotic promiscuity can be a sign of excellent teamwork in other species. Plant growth, especially in legumes, flourishes through mutualistic interactions with soil bacteria, ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jan 5, 2023

0

12

The missing link: Fatty acid metabolism impacts plant immunity

That healthy salad you ate for lunch contains fatty acids—surprised? Fatty acids, lipids, and fats in our food may sound undesirable, but they are foundational to human life and to the plants we consume. Their interaction ...

Plants & Animals

Oct 13, 2022

0

14

page 1 from 6