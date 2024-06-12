Molecular Plant-Microbe Interactions (MPMI) publishes original, refereed research on the molecular biology and molecular genetics of pathological, symbiotic, and associative interactions of microbes with plants and insects with plants. MPMI publishes both fundamental and advanced applied research. In MPMI, "microbe" encompasses viruses, viroids, prokaryotes, fungi, oomycetes, nematodes, and insects. The term "molecular biology" includes studies on biochemical or biophysical mechanisms, genetics, genomics, and advanced microscopy. Molecular analysis of relevant factors in the plant alone, the microbe alone, or molecular analysis of components that affect or modulate plant-microbe interactions may be the subject of an MPMI paper. The journal also publishes short reviews of rapidly developing areas of the molecular aspects of plant-microbe interactions.

Publisher The American Phytopathological Society Website http://apsjournals.apsnet.org/loi/mpmi

