May 10, 2019

NASA Northern quadrant strength in Tropical Cyclone Lili

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA Northern quadrant strength in Tropical Cyclone Lili
At 12:50 a.m. EDT (0450 UTC) on May 10, 2019, the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite gathered infrared data on Tropical Cyclone Lili. Strongest thunderstorms north of the center where cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 45.5 Celsius). Credit: NASA/NRL

NASA's Aqua satellite used infrared light to analyze the strength of storms in Tropical Cyclone Lili as it moved through the Southern Indian Ocean. Infrared data provides temperature information, and the strongest thunderstorms that reach high into the atmosphere have the coldest cloud top temperatures.

At 12:50 a.m. EDT (0450 UTC) on May 10, the Moderate Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite gathered infrared data on Lili. Strongest thunderstorms were north of the center where MODIS found cloud top temperatures as cold as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 45.5 Celsius).

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the Joint Typhoon Warning Center or JTWC noted that Lili's maximum sustained winds were near 35 knots (40 mph/74 kph). At the time, Lili was centered near 9.3 degrees south latitude and 128.2 degrees east longitude, about 238 nautical miles northwest of Darwin, Australia. Lili has tracked to the west-northwest at 3 knots (3.4 mph/5.5 kph).

At 8 a.m. EDT (1248 UTC) animated enhanced and a microwave satellite image showed a partially-exposed low-level circulation with isolated strong thunderstorms now over the southern quadrant. Satellite imagery shows that dry air has been feeding into the storm and sapping the storm's ability to generate the thunderstorms it needs to be maintained. That dry air "entrainment" or movement into Lili is expected to continue. Lili is forecast to track to the west-northwest and dissipate in a day.

Explore further

NASA-NOAA satellite catches formation of Tropical Cyclone Lili
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA Northern quadrant strength in Tropical Cyclone Lili (2019, May 10) retrieved 10 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-nasa-northern-quadrant-strength-tropical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Coal vs Oil formation?

12 hours ago

M 7.1 Quake Estrn PNG coming in NOW

May 06, 2019

Cyclone Fani - SOS alert in India

May 04, 2019

Any help to identify if this is a Meteorite?

May 04, 2019

Predicting tsunamis, what to measure from earthquake data?

May 01, 2019

Marsquake Identification

Apr 26, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration