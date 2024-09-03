NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) was founded in 1959 at Greenbelt, Maryland. It launched its first weather satellite SIROS in 1960. GSFC at Greenbelt has 1121 acres for its 50 facilities. The Wallops Island facility is 6188 acres with 84 major buildings. GSPC at Greenbelt is most noted for its Diffraction Grafting Evaluation Facility, Earth Observing and System Data and Information System, Flight Dynamic Facility, High Capacity Centrifuge, Hubble Space Telescope Control Center and an Integrated Mission Design Center. GSFC welcomes inquires from the media and the public. Image use requests are made via -e-mail. Requests for information need to have the specific purpose of the inquiry in the subject line, otherwise, blank subject inquiries will be answered last.

Address
Mail Code 130, Greenbelt, Maryland 20771 USA
Website
http://www.nasa.gov/centers/goddard/home/index.html
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goddard_Space_Flight_Center

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Scientists discover a long-sought global electric field on Earth

Using observations from a NASA suborbital rocket, an international team of scientists, for the first time, has successfully measured a planet-wide electric field thought to be as fundamental to Earth as its gravity and magnetic ...

Planetary Sciences

Aug 28, 2024

0

381

Solar panels for NASA's Roman Space Telescope pass key tests

NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope's Solar Array Sun Shield has successfully completed recent tests, signaling that the assembly is on track to be completed on schedule. The panels are designed to power and shade the ...

Space Exploration

Aug 26, 2024

0

11

NASA tests deployment of Roman Space Telescope's 'visor'

The "visor" for NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope recently completed several environmental tests simulating the conditions it will experience during launch and in space. Called the Deployable Aperture Cover, this large ...

Space Exploration

Aug 9, 2024

5

27

Repair kit for NASA's NICER mission heading to space station

NASA will deliver a patch kit for NICER (Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer), an X-ray telescope on the International Space Station, on the agency's Northrop Grumman 21st commercial resupply mission. Astronauts will ...

Space Exploration

Jul 30, 2024

0

2

NASA data shows July 22 was Earth's hottest day on record

July 22, 2024, was the hottest day on record, according to a NASA analysis of global daily temperature data. July 21 and 23 of this year also exceeded the previous daily record, set in July 2023. These record-breaking temperatures ...

Earth Sciences

Jul 29, 2024

0

80

page 1 from 40