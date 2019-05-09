May 9, 2019

NASA-NOAA satellite catches formation of Tropical Cyclone Lili

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the Southern Indian Ocean and captured a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Lili on May 9, as it continued to linger north of Australia's Northern Territory. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)/NOAA

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the Southern Indian Ocean and captured a visible image of newly formed Tropical Cyclone Lili, located north of the coast of Australia's Northern Territory.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology or ABM issued a Strong Wind Warning for the following areas: Beagle Bonaparte Coast, North Tiwi Coast, Arafura Coast and Roper Groote Coast. There is no tropical cyclone warning currently in effect.

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Lili on May 9 and the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument provided a of the storm. The VIIRS image showed strong thunderstorms around the center of circulation and in a large band extending to the east of the storm. The shows a consolidating system in the Timor Sea.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on May 9, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center or JTWC noted that Lili had maximum sustained winds near 40 knots (46 mph/74 kph). Lili is centered near 9.1 degrees south latitude and 128.8 degrees east longitude. Lili is located approximately 236 nautical miles north-northwest of Darwin, Australia and has tracked south-southwestward.

Lili is expected to strengthen slightly in the next day before weakening as it moves in a westerly direction toward Timor.

