April 10, 2019

NASA-NOAA satellite sees Tropical Cyclone Wallace dissipating

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA-NOAA satellite sees Tropical Cyclone Wallace dissipating
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the Southern Indian Ocean and captured a visible image of Tropical Cyclone Wallace on April 10 as it continued to dissipate off the coast of Western Australia. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS).

Tropical Cyclone Wallace was dissipating in the Southern Indian Ocean when NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed overhead. Wallace was located off the northwestern coast of Western Australia.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology or ABM noted that a Strong Wind Warning was in effect for the Esperance Coast and Eucla Coast on April 10 as Wallace continued weakening far off the coast of Western Australia.

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over Wallace on April 10 and the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument provided a visible image of the storm. The VIIRS image showed has pushed the bulk of the system's clouds southeast of the center, and was tearing the storm apart.

At 11 p.m. EDT on April 9 (0300 UTC on April 10), the Joint Typhoon Warning Center issued the final bulletin on Tropical Cyclone Wallace. At that time, maximum sustained winds were near 35 knots (40 mph/65 kph). Wallace was centered near 16.9 degrees south latitude and 111.9 east longitude. That's about 344 nautical miles north-northwest of Learmonth. Wallace was moving to the west.

Wind shear is forecast to increase over April 10 and Wallace is expected to dissipate by April 11.

Explore further

NASA-NOAA satellite finds a more circular Tropical Cyclone Wallace
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA-NOAA satellite sees Tropical Cyclone Wallace dissipating (2019, April 10) retrieved 10 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-nasa-noaa-satellite-tropical-cyclone-wallace.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does the angle of the magnetic field affect sunlight?

Apr 04, 2019

Surface Rayleigh waves generation

Mar 24, 2019

Genesis of the Recent Bomb Cyclone

Mar 20, 2019

Solar proton events - effects

Mar 17, 2019

Atmospheric pressure -- Record low in Kansas?

Mar 17, 2019

Historic temperature data in New York/Greenwich on small and large time scales

Mar 11, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration