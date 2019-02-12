Researchers develop a cheap, targeted antibacterial compound

February 13, 2019, RUDN University
A Cheap Targeted Antibacterial Compound Has Been Developed
Credit: Natalia Deryugina/qimono

An international scientific group including a RUDN chemist have developed a complex copper-based compound with stronger antibacterial properties compared to analogs, and is cheaper to produce. The scientists confirmed that its effect is determined not by the substance's decomposition in the body, but by targeted influence on bacteria. The study was published in the Journal of Molecular Structure.

The team synthesized a biologically active compound using and an organic substance. The result was a large molecule in which the was surrounded with a —a part of the complex bound to the central atom. The size and physical characteristics of the ligand affected the properties of the whole molecule.

Combinations of transition metals and organic ligands play an important role in . They show a wide range of biological activities and are used in diagnostics and treatment of infectious, viral and oncological diseases, as well as metabolic disorders. Copper ions are important for aerobic microorganisms, plants and animals because they bind in oxygen-transporting proteins and participate in electron transfer. Cupric copper complexes are considered prospective antimicrobial agents, a good alternative to platinum-based antitumor drugs, and potentially also modulators of inflammatory and autoimmune reactions.

"We've obtained several complexes of copper with 1,1,1-trifluoro-4- (2-methoxyphenyl)butan-2,4-dione and studied their biological activity against bacteria and fungi. The new complexes turned out to destroy bacteria better than pure ligand, but were less efficient against fungi," said Viktor Khrustalyov, a co-author of the work, Ph.D. in Chemistry, and the head of the Department of Inorganic Chemistry at RUDN.

The development of the substance required several stages. First, the researchers obtained the molecule of the ligand and diluted it in dimethylformamide (DMF), a solvent for polar compounds. After that, they added a copper-containing substance to the solution and obtained a complex compound. The copper atom played the role of a complexing agent, the central atom of the molecule around which ligands are placed. However, at this stage, the compound contained an extra solvent molecule. To finalize the product, the scientists tested two methods. First, they replaced DMF with dimethylsulfoxide (DSMO). The product was not soluble in it, and precipitated out. After that, the chemists isolated and purified the new substance. The second method consisted of two steps: removal of DMF and subsequent adding of DSMO. The structure of the substances was studied using infrared Fourier spectroscopy, elemental analysis, and X-ray structural analysis.

Explore further: Traps for energy source molecules in cells

More information: Liliya A. Khamidullina et al. Synthesis, characterization, DFT calculations, and biological activity of copper(II) complexes with 1,1,1-trifluoro-4-(2-methoxyphenyl)butan-2,4-dione, Journal of Molecular Structure (2018). DOI: 10.1016/j.molstruc.2018.08.112

Related Stories

Traps for energy source molecules in cells

February 11, 2019

A team of scientists including a RUDN chemist has synthesized new molecules belonging to the class of calixarenes, bowl-like hollow structures. These substances appear to trap adenosine triphosphoric acid (ATP), the main ...

The slower they turn, the brighter they glow

November 14, 2018

With Halloween over, ghostly decorations are now being replaced by Christmas themed ornaments, many of which glow in the dark. This glow, termed luminescence, is produced by chemical and biochemical reactions or when electrons ...

Building molecular wires, one atom at a time

January 17, 2018

Electronic devices are getting smaller and smaller. Early computers filled entire rooms. Today you can hold one in the palm of your hand. Now the field of molecular electronics is taking miniaturization to the next level. ...

Soil fungi secrete an antibiotic with antitumor activity

January 23, 2019

A team of scientists from I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University (MSMU) together with their colleagues isolated a peptide named emericellipsin A from soil fungi. The substance was proved to possess antitumor ...

Recommended for you

Running an LED in reverse could cool future computers

February 13, 2019

In a finding that runs counter to a common assumption in physics, researchers at the University of Michigan ran a light emitting diode (LED) with electrodes reversed in order to cool another device mere nanometers away.

More scrutiny needed for less-deadly foodborne bacteria

February 13, 2019

Employing advanced genetic-tracing techniques and sharing the data produced in real time could limit the spread of bacteria—Bacillus cereus—which cause foodborne illness, according to researchers who implemented whole-genome ...

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

February 13, 2019

NASA's Opportunity, the Mars rover that was built to operate for just three months but kept going and going, rolling across the rocky red soil, was pronounced dead Wednesday, 15 years after it landed on the planet.

Turning desalination waste into a useful resource

February 13, 2019

The rapidly growing desalination industry produces water for drinking and for agriculture in the world's arid coastal regions. But it leaves behind as a waste product a lot of highly concentrated brine, which is usually disposed ...

Observations uncover details about the open cluster IC 4996

February 13, 2019

Using the Vatican Advanced Technology Telescope (VATT) and data from ESA's Gaia satellite, astronomers have conducted a new study of the young open cluster IC 4996 and its vicinity. The research, presented in a paper published ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.