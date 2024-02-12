Peoples' Friendship University of Russia - a unique international university where students from over 154 countries of the world are trained annually. In Russia, it is also - the only university with such a diversified structure, which gives the fundamental education on the basis of which the People's Friendship University graduates successfully realize themselves in all countries of the world, including in developed countries, both in production and business, and in the field science and governance. The presence of students at the University of 154 over the world each year, says the high recognition of the People's Friendship University diplomas in the world: it emphasizes the fact that the People's Friendship University graduates not only to successfully find a place of work in competition with graduates of other leading universities in the world, but many of they are public and political figures, members and leaders of their respective governments and parliaments.

Address Miklukho-Maklaya str.6 117198, Moscow Website http://eng.rudn.ru/

