Peoples' Friendship University of Russia - a unique international university where students from over 154 countries of the world are trained annually. In Russia, it is also - the only university with such a diversified structure, which gives the fundamental education on the basis of which the People's Friendship University graduates successfully realize themselves in all countries of the world, including in developed countries, both in production and business, and in the field science and governance. The presence of students at the University of 154 over the world each year, says the high recognition of the People's Friendship University diplomas in the world: it emphasizes the fact that the People's Friendship University graduates not only to successfully find a place of work in competition with graduates of other leading universities in the world, but many of they are public and political figures, members and leaders of their respective governments and parliaments.

Address
Miklukho-Maklaya str.6 117198, Moscow
Website
http://eng.rudn.ru/

Subscribe to rss feed

RUDN University

Chemists create an emission molecular thermometer

Future technologies rely on phenomena that were previously considered the exclusive domain of theoretical physics or chemistry. For example, the approach to devices with high-density information storage arose when chemists ...

Analytical Chemistry

Feb 12, 2024

0

8

Concrete made stronger and more durable with resin

Engineering structures made of concrete, steel, or other materials are subject to vibrations and stress. Because of this, small cracks appear, which grow and eventually lead to destruction. This phenomenon is called "fatigue ...

Polymers

Jan 16, 2024

0

2

Agronomists save tomatoes from toxic aluminum with melatonin

RUDN University agronomists and colleagues from China and Iran have helped tomatoes cope with the toxic effect of aluminum in acidic soils with the help of melatonin. This hormone contributes to nitric oxide production, blocking ...

Plants & Animals

Nov 29, 2023

0

14

Scientists determine how to properly feed rainbow trout

Scientists from the RUDN University and colleagues from Iran have determined the optimal dosage of a popular dietary supplement for rainbow trout. Exceeding it not only negates a positive effect, but can cause harm to the ...

Plants & Animals

Nov 29, 2023

0

14

A rapid test for detecting fire blight in plants

RUDN University biotechnologists have created a method for detection of bacterial infection in apple, pear, hawthorn and other plants of the Rosaceae family. The test does not require laboratory equipment, the result is ready ...

Plants & Animals

Jun 17, 2021

0

3

COVID-19 spread model shows how vaccination affects pandemic

RUDN University mathematicians built a model of COVID-19 spreading based on two regression models. The mathematicians divided the countries into three groups, depending on the spreading rate and on the climatic conditions, ...

Mathematics

Jun 17, 2021

0

4

page 1 from 17