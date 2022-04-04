April 4, 2022

Aquatic drone measures water quality throughout river networks with precision and speed

by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Aquatic drone measures water quality throughout river networks with precision and speed
Credit: ACS ES&T Water (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acsestwater.1c00342

Measuring water quality throughout river networks with precision, speed and at lower cost than traditional methods is now possible with AquaBOT, an aquatic drone developed by Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

The maneuverable AquaBOT measures water such as nitrate, temperature and dissolved oxygen along the entire length of mid-sized streams where water quality can be variable.

"Compared to manual measurements taken in just a few locations, the drone gives a much more detailed picture of what's happening along streams and rivers," said ORNL's Natalie Griffiths. "AquaBOT helps us identify hot spots where pollutants, such as excess fertilizer, are flowing into waterways. Pinpointing these areas is the first step to understanding changes and developing solutions."

Griffiths and colleagues at Drake University are using AquaBOT to study streams in Iowa croplands, evaluating potential sustainability practices with bioenergy crops. Her team is also adapting the technology to measure climate-warming methane emissions from reservoirs.

Credit: Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Explore further

Engineer develops tool to predict oxygen levels in water
More information: Natalie A. Griffiths et al, Sensor-Equipped Unmanned Surface Vehicle for High-Resolution Mapping of Water Quality in Low- to Mid-Order Streams, ACS ES&T Water (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acsestwater.1c00342
Provided by Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Citation: Aquatic drone measures water quality throughout river networks with precision and speed (2022, April 4) retrieved 4 April 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-04-aquatic-drone-quality-river-networks.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
44 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Force of the wall against the ladder is against static friction?

1 hour ago

Calculating Degree Days and Energy Consumption

1 hour ago

How far into the Universe can we theoretically reach?

1 hour ago

AI, do you fear it?

2 hours ago

If ## a ## is a positive integer and ## \sqrt[n]{a} ## is rational?

2 hours ago

The Extended Riemann Hypothesis and Ramanujan’s Sum

2 hours ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)