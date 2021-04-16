April 16, 2021

Streams and rivers emit more carbon dioxide at night than day

by Ingrid Söderbergh, Umea University

Streams and rivers emit more carbon dioxide at night than day
A typical stream—with light and trees—that is what regulates carbon dioxide emissions researched in the study. Credit: Gerard Rocher Ros

Streams and rivers emit large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, but a new study published in Nature Geoscience led by researchers at the universities in Umeå and Lausanne shows that the flux may be greater than previously thought.

Current estimates of dioxide emissions from running water are based on manual samples, where a person goes to the river, takes a sample and analyzes the content of carbon dioxide in the water. But by doing this, we had previously assumed that concentrations are stable over time. In the last decade, there has been a revolution in sensor technology and now we can measure water parameters continuously in the water and know how variable are over time.

In the current study, an international research team led by Lluis Gomez-Gener at the École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, Gerard Rocher-Ros and Ryan Sponseller at Umeå University has used the power of sensors to measure carbon dioxide in rivers and streams at a high-resolution. They found that carbon dioxide emissions during the night were greater than during the day.

These results are of great importance for our understanding of the role of rivers and streams in the , as previous estimates, based on manual samples during the day, underestimated the actual flux.

"For example, 90 percent of the samples gathered into global databases were taken between eight in the morning and four in the afternoon. In this only ten percent of days based on our continuous measurements have high carbon dioxide emissions," says Gerard Rocher-Ros, postdoctoral fellow at the Department of Ecology, Environment and Earth Sciences at Umeå university and affiliated with the Climate Impact Research Center, CIRC.

The study is based on measurements around the world, from to Arctic tundra and in many different types of rivers and streams.

The observed pattern of along the day is not so surprising, we know that plants and algae absorb carbon dioxide during the day and reduce concentrations and therefore the emissions are greater at night than during the day.

"But the interesting thing about our study is that we were able to find out where and when this happens. For example, in places with closed forests and dark water, less light is available and this variation effect is lower, while in open rivers and streams, with clearer water or with a lot of nutrients, there is greater growth of algae and a greater difference between day-night concentrations of carbon ," says Gerard Rocher-Ros.

"Global efflux from rivers enhanced by high nocturnal emissions" is published in Nature Geoscience.

Explore further

Risk that the terrestrial carbon sink declines in the future
More information: Lluís Gómez-Gener et al. Global carbon dioxide efflux from rivers enhanced by high nocturnal emissions, Nature Geoscience (2021). DOI: 10.1038/s41561-021-00722-3
Journal information: Nature Geoscience

Provided by Umea University
Citation: Streams and rivers emit more carbon dioxide at night than day (2021, April 16) retrieved 16 April 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-04-streams-rivers-emit-carbon-dioxide.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mars had a Great Oxygenation Event, just like Earth did.

Apr 14, 2021

Many earthquakes shake Tokara Islands, with 12 Mag 4.5

Apr 13, 2021

M 7.3 - 174 km NE of Gisborne, New Zealand

Apr 12, 2021

M 6.0 - 44 km SSW of Gongdanglegi Kulon, Indonesia

Apr 12, 2021

Iceland earthquakes, 18000 in a week! Significance?

Apr 11, 2021

La Soufrière volcano eruption April 2021

Apr 11, 2021

More from Earth Sciences

User comments