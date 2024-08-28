Umeå University (Swedish: Umeå universitet) is a university in Umeå in the mid-northern region of Sweden. The university was founded in 1965 and is the fifth oldest within Sweden's present borders. During the seventies the university became known as the "red university" due to a large number of student strikes and a large share of left-wing politically active students. Since then conditions have normalised and Umeå University now has over 15,500 full-time students, including master students. It has more than 4,000 employees, including 332 full professors. Internationally, the university is known for research relating to the genome of the Populus tree (Life sciences), contributions to the Gleason problem and function spaces on fractals (mathematics) and its school of industrial design which gives degree programs in English open to students from all of the world. It is also the one of largest providers of distance education courses in the Nordic countries.

