Umeå University (Swedish: Umeå universitet) is a university in Umeå in the mid-northern region of Sweden. The university was founded in 1965 and is the fifth oldest within Sweden's present borders. During the seventies the university became known as the "red university" due to a large number of student strikes and a large share of left-wing politically active students. Since then conditions have normalised and Umeå University now has over 15,500 full-time students, including master students. It has more than 4,000 employees, including 332 full professors. Internationally, the university is known for research relating to the genome of the Populus tree (Life sciences), contributions to the Gleason problem and function spaces on fractals (mathematics) and its school of industrial design which gives degree programs in English open to students from all of the world. It is also the one of largest providers of distance education courses in the Nordic countries.

How 36,000 buried tea bags help explain global decomposition

Co-developed by Umeå university, a method to measure the decay of plant material with the help of simple tea bags has quickly become the standard in scientific research as well as a favorite teaching activity throughout ...

Ecology

Jul 3, 2024

New development opens the door to more studies of protein movements

A new way to study protein movements has been developed by researchers at Umeå University and the MAX IV Laboratory in Lund. The method enables significantly more experiments than before and allows us to learn more about ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Jun 18, 2024

New discovery of a mechanism that controls cell division

Researchers at Umeå University, Sweden, have discovered that how a special protein complex called the Mediator moves along genes in DNA may have an impact on how cells divide. The discovery may be important for future research ...

Cell & Microbiology

May 3, 2024

Life's insiders: Decoding endosymbiosis with mathematics

Endosymbiosis, the intimate and long-term relationship where one organism lives inside another, is a cornerstone of life as we know it, and a key to the emergence of complex life on Earth. Many of the mysteries surrounding ...

Ecology

May 2, 2024

