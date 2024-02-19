February 19, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Discovery of new enzymes related to bacterial cell walls could lead to novel antibiotics

by Umea University

Discovery about bacterial cell walls can lead to new antibiotics
A Scheme of the amino acid exchange reaction performed by LD3,3-TPases with non-canonical (NCDAA. e.g., D-Met) and Fluorescent (FDAA, e.g., HADA) D-amino acids. B Phase contrast (PC) and fluorescence microscopy of G. oxydans wild-type, ΔldtGo mutant and ldtGo::ycbBEc allelic exchange cells labeled with HADA. Credit: Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-45620-5

Researchers at Umeå University in Sweden, led by Professor Felipe Cava, have identified a new family of enzymes that creates a unique type of cross-linking between the building blocks of bacterial cell walls. This discovery could help develop new antibiotics against infectious diseases.

Bacterial cell walls form mesh-like structures, shielding cells from rupturing under high internal pressure and safeguarding against external threats. The cell wall is comprised of sugar and interconnected by various types of cross-links. These cross-links play a crucial role in providing strength and stability to the cell wall, while also enabling bacteria to adapt to diverse environments and stressors.

In a study recently published in Nature Communications, researchers from Umeå University and international institutions have unveiled a novel family of enzymes responsible for generating a unique cross-linkage between L-alanine and meso-diaminopimelic acid.

These amino acids are integral components of the peptide chains constituting the cell wall of numerous bacterial species. Termed LD1,3-transpeptidase, this enzyme has been identified across various groups of alpha and beta proteobacteria, including opportunistic pathogens such as Burkholderia and Achromobacter.

The researchers utilized Gluconobacter oxydans, a employed in vinegar production, to identify the novel LD1,3-transpeptidase enzyme and elucidate its three-dimensional structure. They have demonstrated that this enzyme possesses unique characteristics distinguishing it from other known enzymes involved in cell wall cross-linkage. These distinctive properties enable the enzyme to utilize various substrates and execute diverse reactions, critical for maintaining the cell wall's integrity.

Specifically, their findings indicate that cells lacking these cross-links exhibit heightened sensitivity to β-lactam antibiotics, underscoring the potential of LD1,3-transpeptidases as promising targets for therapeutic interventions, particularly those aimed at enhancing antibiotic effectiveness.

The principal investigator of the study is Felipe Cava, Professor of Infection Biology at Umeå University and Director of the Umeå Hypoxic Research Facility. With extensive expertise in bacterial cell wall research and its implications in bacterial survival and , Professor Cava has spearheaded investigations into this field for a significant duration.

"The bacterial stands as one of the most remarkable structures, yet much remains to be uncovered about its diversity and dynamics. Through the identification and characterization of novel families like LD1,3-transpeptidase, we not only expand our understanding of bacterial biology but also discover fresh targets for developing antibiotics to combat " says Felipe Cava.

More information: Akbar Espaillat et al, A distinctive family of L,D-transpeptidases catalyzing L-Ala-mDAP crosslinks in Alpha- and Betaproteobacteria, Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-45620-5

Provided by Umea University

Citation: Discovery of new enzymes related to bacterial cell walls could lead to novel antibiotics (2024, February 19) retrieved 19 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-discovery-enzymes-bacterial-cell-walls.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New transporter for recycling of bacterial cell wall found
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Closure for prophylactic A-fib treatment

Feb 17, 2024

PFAS and Power Lines Cause Cancer?

Feb 16, 2024

Makoy Samuel Yibi and the Guinea worm

Feb 10, 2024

Difference between symbionts and parasites

Feb 8, 2024

Discovery of An Annotated Work by Vesalius

Feb 7, 2024

Long-Term Effects/Risks/Vulnerabilities of Having Had COVID

Feb 7, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)