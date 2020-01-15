January 15, 2020

Predicting the year in chemistry

by American Chemical Society

chemistry
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

With 2020 just starting, scientists around the world are wondering what the year has in store for them. To help steer them straight, Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN), the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, is highlighting key business and policy issues that will impact the chemistry enterprise across the globe.

After several years of growth, the U.S. and European industries could see that momentum slow. In contrast, Chinese firms are on the upswing due to easing tariffs and new investment laws, and Middle Eastern petrochemicals are stronger than ever. The pharmaceutical services sector appears on track for another strong year, and diagnostic instrumentation makers are slated for double-digit growth. Many businesses are looking to improve their environmental practices, with an emphasis on reducing the use of plastic and recycling more materials. 

In terms of policy, C&EN staff predicts that the U.S. government will take steps toward updating chemical risk assessments, along with action on classifying per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (known as PFAS) as hazardous materials. Environmental activism is expected to increase, especially against industrial chemical development in the U.S. Another important trend is protecting U.S.-based research from foreign interference without hindering and openness. 

The article, "C&EN's World Chemical Outlook 2020," is freely available here.

Explore further

Chemical makers oppose new tariffs
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Predicting the year in chemistry (2020, January 15) retrieved 15 January 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-01-year-chemistry.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Electrodeposition of copper

14 hours ago

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

15 hours ago

Having trouble understanding pH = pKa log([A-]/[HA])

18 hours ago

Questions about making galinstan

22 hours ago

The number of atoms in an amount of a substance

Jan 14, 2020

Producing Sodium Carbonate

Jan 10, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments