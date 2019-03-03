Probing water's skin

March 7, 2019, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Probing water's skin
KAUST researchers have used complementary techniques to disentangle purely interfacial effects from electrospray-specific effects. Credit: Ivan Gromicho

From the wind-whipped surface of the open ocean, to trillions of tiny water drops in clouds, the air-water interface—water's skin— is the site for crucial natural processes, including ocean-atmosphere exchange and cloud acidification. The air-water interface has even been postulated as the cradle of life. However, factors such as its subnanometer size and dynamic nature, render the investigation of interfacial wanter a daunting task.

In recent years, researchers have investigated the air-water using electrosprays of water: fine sprays produced by applying greater than 5000 V to water solutions passing through a metallic capillary. Traditionally, electrosprays have been used to study ions in the gas phase. Using electrosprays, researchers have suggested that the surface of mildly acidic water behaves as a highly reactive superacid. But the debate remains whether the air-water interface at mild pH can really behave as a superacid.

Now, KAUST researchers led by Himanshu Mishra have employed complementary techniques to disentangle purely interfacial effects from -specific effects.

The researchers investigated the reactivity of isoprene—a volatile molecule released by plants experiencing heat stress—at the water interface. "We compared two scenarios: electrosprays of water interacting with isoprene gas and vigorously stirred mixtures of water and isoprene in closed vials," explains Adair Gallo Jr., a Ph.D. student in Mishra's team and lead author of the study.

Credit: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

The team looked for the formation of short isoprene chains called oligomers. "Intriguingly, isoprene spontaneously formed oligomers in electrosprays, under acidic and basic conditions, and even in the absence of water," Gallo says. No oligomerization products were detected when acidified water was vigorously stirred with for hours. But when the same organic phase was electrosprayed, oligomers formed. The findings unequivocally establish that the oligomerization took place exclusively in electrosprays.

Computer simulations carried out by Adriano Sanchez, a postdoctoral scholar in Mishra's team, gave molecular-scale insights into the results. "We found that oligomer formation was only possible on gas-phase clusters comprising not more than three water molecules and an excess proton," Sanchez says.

Collectively, the team's results demonstrated that electrosprays present highly energetic pathways for to occur that are impossible at natural air- interfaces. "Electrosprays should therefore be complemented with surface-specific techniques and to avoid incorrect conclusions when studying interfacial processes," Mishra says. "I have been thinking about this problem for over six years, and now, thanks to my team, we have managed to disentangle purely interfacial effects from artifacts" says Mishra. This contribution will feature on the cover of the journal Chemical Science.

Probing water's skin
Electrospray ionization can produce tiny highly charged and acidic droplets that catalyze chemical reactions in the gas phase. Credit: Ivan Gromicho

Explore further: The subtle role of surfaces in ion stickiness

More information: Adair Gallo et al. The chemical reactions in electrosprays of water do not always correspond to those at the pristine air–water interface, Chemical Science (2018). DOI: 10.1039/C8SC05538F

Related Stories

The subtle role of surfaces in ion stickiness

February 6, 2019

How ions stick to surfaces greatly influences vital processes in everything from water purifiers to batteries. For decades, scientists have debated the mechanics of such binding, or adsorption. Certain ions in water didn't ...

New probe for the secrets of complex interfaces

January 22, 2019

In rechargeable batteries, ultra-thin material sheets are crucial. Reactions occur at the interfaces of these sheets. Scientists want to track these reactions. They need a way to probe buried interfaces with elemental specificity. ...

Bio-inspired materials decrease drag for liquids

September 7, 2018

An eco-friendly, coating-free strategy has been developed to make solid surfaces liquid-repellent, which is crucial for the transportation of large quantities of liquids through pipes. Researchers from KAUST's Water Desalination ...

Surface of the oceans affects climate more than thought

September 30, 2015

The oceans seem to produce significantly more isoprene, and consequently affect stronger the climate than previously thought. This emerges from a study by the Institute of Catalysis and Environment in Lyon (IRCELYON, CNRS ...

Recommended for you

How viruses outsmart their host cells

March 7, 2019

Viruses depend on host cells for replication, but how does a virus induce its host to transcribe its own genetic information alongside that of the virus, thus producing daughter viruses? For decades, researchers have been ...

It's raining on the Greenland ice—in the winter

March 7, 2019

Rainy weather is becoming increasingly common over parts of the Greenland ice sheet, triggering sudden melting events that are eating at the ice and priming the surface for more widespread future melting, says a new study. ...

Embryos' signals take multiple paths

March 7, 2019

Rice University scientists have found significant differences between the methods signaling pathways use to prompt cells to differentiate – that is, whether to become organs, bone, blood vessels, nerves or skin.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.