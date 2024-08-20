Chemical Science is a peer-reviewed scientific journal covering the chemical sciences. It was established in July 2010 and is published monthly by the Royal Society of Chemistry. Its first impact factor will be released in 2012. The PDF files of the 2010 and 2011 content are free to access until the end of 2011. Authors can elect to have accepted articles published as open access. Chemical Science won the Best New Journal 2011 award from the Association of Learned and Professional Society Publishers. The editor-in-chief is David MacMillan (Princeton University). Chemical Science publishes original research articles across the chemical sciences, including organic chemistry, inorganic chemistry, physical chemistry, environmental chemistry, green chemistry, theoretical chemistry, supramolecular chemistry, analytical chemistry, materials science, nanoscience, and chemical biology. Chemical Science publishes all original (primary) research in one format called "Edge Articles", which have no page limits and should be written in a succinct way. Authors can make use of electronic supplementary information to store bulky experimental details and data. The journal also publishes mini-reviews

Publisher
Royal Society of Chemistry
Country
United Kingdom
History
2010-present
Website
http://www.rsc.org/chemicalscience

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Chemical Science

