June 14, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Researchers reveal novel mechanism of enhanced P450 demethylase activity through engineered key gating residues

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Researchers reveal novel mechanism of enhanced P450 demethylase activity through engineered key gating residues
The crucial gating effects enhance the demethylating activity of engineered CYP199A4 peroxygenase. Credit: Zhao Panxia

A crucial step in the degradation and utilization of lignin is the process of O-demethylation of lignin monomers, facilitated by O-demethylases. Current O-demethylases face challenges such as limited substrate specificity, unclear reaction mechanisms, and a lack of reductase chaperones. Therefore, the exploration of new O-demethylases through gene mining and the improvement of existing O-demethylases through protein engineering are of great importance.

The cytochrome CYP199A4 monooxygenase from Rhodopseudomonas palustris strain HaA2 is one of the few cytochrome P450 enzymes known to catalyze the demethylation of lignin monomer derivatives. However, its demethylation activity depends on the presence of the nicotinamide cofactor NADH and a reducing chaperone protein.

A team of researchers led by Prof. Cong Zhiqi from the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has transformed the NADH-dependent CYP199A4 into a peroxygenase that can directly utilize H2O2 through an innovative engineering strategy known as H2O2 tunneling.

The results were published in Chemical Science on May 3.

They also developed a library of mutant CYP199A4 peroxygenases to study the O-demethylation of 21 lignin monomer analogs. The engineered CYP199A4 peroxygenase showed a preference for catalyzing the reaction at specific sites, with impressive conversion rates that exceeded or matched those of the natural substrate 4-methoxybenzoic acid.

The researchers also solved the crystal structure of the advantageous mutant at high resolution. Structural analysis revealed that the mutated enzyme, with reduced steric hindrance and specific hydrophobic residues, exhibited an increased presence of water molecules within its active site.

This suggests that H2O2 molecules may have easier access to the active site, supporting a mechanism by which specific amino acid residues modulate the involvement of H2O2 in the reaction.

In addition, the researchers used classical molecular dynamics simulations and advanced sampling techniques to calculate energy barriers for H2O2 passage through the tunnel.

The F182A mutant showed a significantly decreased tunnel potential barrier compared to the wild type, resulting in improved transport of H2O/H2O2 molecules to the heme . These results provide a theoretical explanation for the effectiveness of the H2O2 tunneling engineering strategy.

In conclusion, this study not only provides new insights into the development of synthetic P450 peroxygenases for the organic transformation of valuable compounds, but also highlights the potential of generating P450 peroxygenases through H2O2 tunneling engineering. This innovation has the potential to expand the applications of P450 enzymes in synthetic chemistry and biology.

More information: Panxia Zhao et al, Crucial gating residues govern the enhancement of peroxygenase activity in an engineered cytochrome P450 O-demethylase, Chemical Science (2024). DOI: 10.1039/D4SC02418D

Journal information: Chemical Science

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Researchers reveal novel mechanism of enhanced P450 demethylase activity through engineered key gating residues (2024, June 14) retrieved 14 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-reveal-mechanism-p450-demethylase-key.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Converting P450 peroxygenase into peroxidase via mechanism-guided protein engineering
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Active ingredients in carbon deposit solvent

Jun 13, 2024

D-orbital splitting with CASSCF

Jun 11, 2024

Cannot open GBW file with ORCA input

Jun 10, 2024

Hydrochloric Acid, NaOH, and English Ivy

Jun 7, 2024

How do you visualise the atomic orbitals?

May 31, 2024

Why isn't bond dissociation energy/bond enthaply measured in Newtons?

May 30, 2024

More from Chemistry

Load comments (0)