June 26, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Breakthrough nanoporous material exhibits giant piezoelectric response

by Kumamoto University

Breakthrough nanoporous material exhibits giant piezoelectric response
Piezoresponse (d33) of the Bulk BCZT and Nanoporous BCZT. The amplitude distribution of d33 mapping reveals that the piezoresponse of nonporous BCZT (b) is approximately 10 times greater than that observed for bulk BCZT (a). Credit: Chemical Science (2024). DOI: 10.1039/D3SC06712B

Recently a super-strain nanoporous material, barium calcium zirconium titanate composition (Ba0.85Ca0.15)(Ti0.9Zr0.1)O3 (BCZT) was created, which showcases an extraordinary piezoelectric response (d33 ≈7500 pm V-1) . This value represents an order of magnitude greater than the traditional piezoelectric materials like lead zirconate titanate (PZT).

This study, published in Chemical Science, marks the first investigation into the strain dependence of the piezoelectric properties at the nano-level using BCZT.

The simple synthesis process coupled with its exceptional piezoelectric capabilities enables nanoporous BCZT to be a highly promising candidate for developing eco-friendly dielectric capacitor and generator for high-density energy harvesting in the future.

Piezoelectric materials, known for their unique ability to generate in response to or to deform under an , are widely used in sensors, transducers, undersea sonar and small medical diagnostic devices. For more than half a century, conventional , which are highly toxic and lead-based, have been commercially dominant.

"We aimed to invent lead-free piezoelectric materials that offer performance comparable to or even superior to conventional ones. This is not just our goal but a common goal for researchers worldwide," said Yukana Terasawa, assistant professor from Faculty of Advanced Science and Technology at Kumamoto University, a leading author of this study.

One of the most remarkable features of this novel nanoporous material is its ultra-thin structure, with a thickness of less than 30nm. This characteristic significantly contributes to its high piezoelectricity. The piezoelectric charge constant (dij), specifically the d33 value of BCZT, reaches an impressive 7500 pm V-1.

This is a substantial enhancement compared to conventional lead-based PZT, which has a d33 value of around 650 pC V-1. This highlights BCZT's potential as a superior alternative to PZT, and positions it as the most successful ferroelectric material in the past 50 years.

In addition to its remarkable piezoelectric properties, this material boasts a straightforward synthesis approach. Traditional methods for synthesizing lead-free barium titanate (BaTiO3, BTO) involve complex remixing, recalcination, or multi-step preparation processes.

In contrast, BCZT can be synthesized using a soft-templating method, a sol-gel-based technique that employs a diblock copolymer as a pore-directing agent. This innovative approach simplifies the synthesis process significantly, making it more accessible and efficient.

This groundbreaking advancement not only paves the way for replacing conventional piezoelectric materials with more eco-friendly alternatives, but also opens up new possibilities for developing and applying ferroelectric devices in energy harvesting.

With in energy harvesting, these innovative devices are expected to become rivals to traditional energy sources like coal and hydrocarbons in the future.

More information: Motasim Billah et al, Giant piezoresponse in nanoporous (Ba,Ca)(Ti,Zr)O3 thin film, Chemical Science (2024). DOI: 10.1039/D3SC06712B

Journal information: Chemical Science

Provided by Kumamoto University

Citation: Breakthrough nanoporous material exhibits giant piezoelectric response (2024, June 26) retrieved 26 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-breakthrough-nanoporous-material-giant-piezoelectric.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Physicists determine how a promising lead-free material works
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Bulk and Slab electronic structure differences

2 hours ago

Gap Equations Plotting Error in Python: Need Help Debugging

Jun 20, 2024

How Do You Solve Harper's Equation in Quantum Mechanics?

Jun 3, 2024

Latest explanation for "stability of high multiplicity states"

May 28, 2024

How to do Convergent-Close Coupling (CCC)

May 24, 2024

Anyone knows the slow light in EIT？

May 22, 2024

More from Atomic and Condensed Matter

Load comments (0)