Kumamoto University, abbreviated to Kumadai, is a Japanese national university located in Kumamoto, Kumamoto prefecture in the Kyushu region of Japan. It was established on May 31, 1949, at which time the following institutions were subsumed into it; Kumamoto Teachers College (established in 1874), Kumamoto Pharmaceutical College (1885), the Fifth High School (1887), Kumamoto Medical College (1896), and Kumamoto Technical College (1906).

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

