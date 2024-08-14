King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) is a private research university located in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia. KAUST was founded in 2009 and focuses on graduate education and research, using English as the official language of instruction. It offers programs in Biological and Environmental Science and Engineering; Computer, Electrical and Mathematical Science and Engineering; and Physical Science and Engineering. It was announced in 2013 that KAUST had one of the fastest growing research and citation records in the world.

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Unraveling modern bread wheat from the genes up

A genomic resource for the wild grass species Tausch's goatgrass (Aegilops tauschii) has been developed by a team of international researchers led by KAUST. This new understanding will accelerate gene discovery research and ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Aug 14, 2024

Ancient viral elements in RNA kickstart bone repair

Around half of the human genome is composed of DNA fragments originating from ancient viruses. These "transposable elements" (TEs) are now known to play various roles in modulating gene expression and disease development. ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Aug 7, 2024

A shade closer to more efficient organic photovoltaics

Transparent solar cells will transform the look of infrastructure by enabling many more surfaces to become solar panels. Now, materials called non-fullerene acceptors that can intrinsically generate charges when exposed to ...

Condensed Matter

Apr 24, 2024

Targeting seed microbes to improve seed resilience

Fonio (Digitaria exilis), a type of millet, is the oldest indigenous crop in West Africa and one of the fastest-maturing cereals. Despite its low yield, the combination of quick maturation and drought tolerance and its ability ...

Cell & Microbiology

Feb 29, 2024

AI tool predicts function of unknown proteins

A new artificial intelligence (AI) tool that draws logical inferences about the function of unknown proteins promises to help scientists unravel the inner workings of the cell.

Molecular & Computational biology

Feb 14, 2024

