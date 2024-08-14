King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) is a private research university located in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia. KAUST was founded in 2009 and focuses on graduate education and research, using English as the official language of instruction. It offers programs in Biological and Environmental Science and Engineering; Computer, Electrical and Mathematical Science and Engineering; and Physical Science and Engineering. It was announced in 2013 that KAUST had one of the fastest growing research and citation records in the world.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

