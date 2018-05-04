VW board eyes damage claims against former CEO Winterkorn

May 6, 2018
VW board eyes damage claims against former CEO Winterkorn
In this Jan. 19, 2017 file photo Martin Winterkorn, former CEO of the German car manufacturer 'Volkswagen', arrives for a questioning at an investigation committee of the German federal parliament in Berlin, Germany. VW spokesman Michael Brendel says the German automaker's supervisory board is checking whether it can demand damage claims from former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn in connection with the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal. German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported Sunday May 6, 2018 that Winterkorn could stand to lose his entire property in connection with the company's investigation. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

A VW spokesman says the German automaker's supervisory board is checking whether it can demand damage claims from former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn in connection with the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal.

Michael Brendel tells German news agency dpa "the investigation has been going on for quite some while and is conducted independently from the authorities' investigation."

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported Sunday that Winterkorn could lose his property in connection with the company's investigation.

Winterkorn, 70, was indicted Thursday in the United States on charges stemming from the company's cheating scandal.

Volkswagen has admitted to programming its to activate pollution controls when being tested in government labs and turning them off when on the road.

Winterkorn has denied any knowledge of the scheme.

