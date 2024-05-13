May 13, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Fruit fly testes offer potential tool against harmful insects

by Johns Hopkins University

fruit fly
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

A way to curb nagging insects has been flying under our radar—an enzyme from fruit fly testes. The compound could control bugs that carry disease and harm crops by stunting their ability to procreate, Johns Hopkins University researchers found.

"We have a toe in the door to control fruit fly populations with this enzyme," said Steven Rokita, a professor of chemistry at Johns Hopkins who led the research. "It could offer a good way to control fertility of all kinds of biological and agricultural pests, starting with mosquito populations."

The findings are set to publish in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Rokita's group stumbled upon the discovery while studying how iodide works in the thyroid gland. The team previously demonstrated the ubiquity of the enzyme iodotyrosine deiodinase, which seemed to play an unexpected role in key physiological processes of certain bacteria, invertebrates, and many other organisms.

The new insights show suppressing it in fruit flies leads to an overload of bromotyrosine, a natural variation of the common amino acid tyrosine. Too much of that compound hinders the insect's sperm-making ability.

Scientists previously thought the enzyme was limited to organisms that generate thyroxine, one of the produced by all vertebrates, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fish. The enzyme's job is to keep the body's iodine levels at healthy thresholds to produce thyroid hormones, which regulate metabolism, growth, and other functions.

"To our surprise, this enzyme is in a huge number of animals, some bacteria, fruit flies, sea anemones—all kinds of organisms that don't need iodide," Rokita said. "What's it doing there if these organisms don't need it?"

By removing and dissecting the testes of fruit flies, the team tracked how the enzyme regulates bromotyrosine levels. When they turned off the specific gene responsible for the enzyme, they saw bromotyrosine build up in the fruit fly testes.

"It turns out that if the enzyme is lacking, bromotyrosine accumulates in male , and that overload severely inhibits spermatogenesis," Rokita said. "All flies have a similar gene, which means they might react to bromotyrosine in a similar way."

Potential pest control strategies could include using standard sugar-based mosquito traps mixed with bromotyrosine or other substances that stop the enzyme from working, Rokita said.

The scientists are testing their findings on mosquitoes with the Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute.

Enzymes are proteins that help speed up various biological processes that sustain our bodies. Even though the enzyme in question is like a mammalian of similar function, humans don't express it in their testes, and bromotyrosine is unlikely to affect human fertility, Rokita said.

The findings show the value of exploring biological processes scientists often ignore, Rokita said. Specifically, the findings show many living things rely on the process of halogenation, where bromine or similar elements are added to molecules like the amino acid tyrosine to control key bodily functions.

This reaction is common to many organisms, but its function had only been clearly defined in the thyroid, Rokita said.

"This is opening our eyes to the idea that halogenation of tyrosine might be common and very important either because it's detrimental or because it's some kind of regulatory response that we had missed all this time," he said.

Other authors are Qi Su, Bing Xu, and Xin Chen, all of Johns Hopkins.

More information: Rokita, Steven E., Misregulation of bromotyrosine compromises fertility in male Drosophila, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2024). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2322501121

Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Johns Hopkins University

Citation: Fruit fly testes offer potential tool against harmful insects (2024, May 13) retrieved 13 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-fruit-fly-potential-tool-insects.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Sometimes beneficial, sometimes damaging: The double role of the enzyme chameau
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is it usual for vaccine injection site to hurt again during infection?

1 hour ago

A Brief Biography of Dr Virgina Apgar, creator of the baby APGAR test

May 12, 2024

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

May 9, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

May 1, 2024

Is 5 milliamps at 240 volts dangerous?

Apr 29, 2024

Major Evolution in Action

Apr 22, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)