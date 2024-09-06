John Hopkins University (JHU or Hopkins) was founded in 1876 as a private research university. Today Hopkins has campuses in Maryland, Washington D.C., Italy and China. The school of medicine, public health, music and international studies are noted as exemplary among their peers. Hopkins was the first American university to adopt the German model developed by von Humboldt and Schleiermacher emphasizing research through seminars and labs. Hopkins is rated as number 1 in research and development by the National Science foundation. Hopkins publishes Art & Science Magazine, The Gazette, John Hopkins Magazine, Hopkins Medical News, Nursing Magazine, Peabody Magazine and maintains the John Hopkins University Web site. Press inquiries are welcome.

Address 901 South Bond Street, Suite 540 Baltimore, MD 21231 Website http://www.jhu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johns_Hopkins_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

