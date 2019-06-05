June 5, 2019

Amazon says drones will be making deliveries 'in months'

by Joseph Pisani

Amazon logo

Amazon said Wednesday that it plans to use self-driving drones to deliver packages to shoppers' home in the coming months

The online shopping giant did not give exact timing or say where the drones will be making deliveries.

Amazon said its new drones use computer vision and machine learning to detect and avoid people or laundry clotheslines in backyards when landing.

"From paragliders to power lines to a corgi in the backyard, the brain of the drone has safety covered," said Jeff Wilke, who oversees Amazon's retail business.

Wilke said the drones are fully electric, can fly up to 15 miles and carry packages that weigh up to five pounds.

Amazon has been working on drone delivery for years. Back in December 2013, Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos told the "60 Minutes" news show that drones would be flying to customer's homes within five years. But that deadline passed due to regulatory hurdles.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates commercial use of drones in the U.S., did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

In April, a subsidiary of search giant Google won approval from the FAA to make drone deliveries in parts of Virginia.

Explore further

Amazon completes its first drone delivery, in England (Update)

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Amazon says drones will be making deliveries 'in months' (2019, June 5) retrieved 5 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-amazon-drones-months.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Heat transfer between double window panes

5 hours ago

What machinery can these parts be used in?

Jun 04, 2019

Vertical wind turbine with two concentric rotors

Jun 03, 2019

Holding on to your hat, I mean roof

Jun 01, 2019

Remarkable New Marine Propulsion Systems

May 30, 2019

Use of a Water-Cooled Diesel Generator as an Off-Grid CHP System

May 28, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration