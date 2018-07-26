July 26, 2018

Amazon looks to floating warehouses in the sky for drone deliveries

by Ethan Baron, The Mercury News

Amazon is looking to push its supply chain into the heavens as it goes full steam ahead on drone deliveries.

The e-commerce titan recently received a for product-distribution warehouses that float in the sky, and are carried and held aloft by blimps.

It's part of Amazon's grand plan to move from ground-based deliveries into the airspace above our heads, where drones would zip quietly overhead, carrying our paper towels, toasters and printer cartridges to us in record time, and generating substantial cost savings for the $887 billion .

The heavenly warehouses, or "aerial fulfillment centers" as Amazon describes them, would be serviced by a fleet of drones, which the company likes to call "."

"An AFC may be positioned at an altitude above a metropolitan area and be designed to maintain an inventory of items that may be purchased by a user and delivered to the user by a UAV that is deployed from the AFC," the patent document says.

The blimps, or "airships," would contain a lighter-than-air gas such as helium, or heated air, so they would float.

Of course, stationing a floating warehouse over a city and having drones coming and going from it raises safety concerns that previous Amazon patents have already identified. The company has patented a system that would cause a drone to fragment in case of malfunction, to reduce the falling-object hazard. Amazon has also noted that drones could fly into buildings, or be hijacked by "nefarious individuals."

It's not clear that the Seattle firm headed by CEO Jeff Bezos will achieve its goal of delivering many products by . And it is also unclear whether the company will pursue the technologies described in the warehouses-in-the-sky patent.

©2018 The Mercury News (San Jose, Calif.)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Amazon looks to floating warehouses in the sky for drone deliveries (2018, July 26) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-07-amazon-warehouses-sky-drone-deliveries.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Amazon eyes defense against hijacking of delivery drones by 'nefarious individuals'
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (3)