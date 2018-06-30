Company to experiment with drones in federal pilot

July 26, 2018 by Allison Kite, The Kansas City Star

With the prospect of Amazon and UPS drones dropping packages at your door and farmers surveying their fields from above, federal aviation officials are looking to experiment with looser airspace regulations.

The state of Kansas and Black & Veatch are helping.

Black & Veatch, an Overland Park-based engineering firm, is working with the Kansas Department of Transportation on a federal initiative announced in May by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao. Kansas is one of several sites chosen for a federal pilot program that will help determine whether federal regulations could be eased to boost use of drones, or , in rural areas.

Kansas and other pilot sites could inform future Federal Aviation Administration regulations.

"As drones become more mainstream with their versatility, these projects in Kansas and elsewhere are key in testing all applications of these and, if successful, may ease airspace rules for everyone's betterment," said Jamare Bates, head of Black & Veatch's unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAS, operations.

Black & Veatch said in a press release that it will help test drones beyond the line of site of the operator, which is currently barred by the FAA. Testing will focus on inspecting infrastructure and improving precision in agriculture by helping farmers better use seeds, pesticides and fertilizer.

"A 's promise of giving a bird's eye view of any problematic area of cropland—and getting (drone)-delivered treatment for it—comes at a time when producers face mounting pressure to meet food demand," the release says.

Drones also could help farmers take high-definition images or video of assets, inspect fields and gather data.

Explore further: Amazon eyes defense against hijacking of delivery drones by 'nefarious individuals'

6 shares

©2018 The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Stories

New York advances drone industry with testing corridor

October 23, 2017

Envisioning a day when millions of drones will buzz around delivering packages, watching crops or inspecting pipelines, a coalition is creating an airspace corridor in upstate New York where traffic management systems will ...

Ten news organizations join drone-test program

January 15, 2015

Ten US media organizations including the New York Times and Washington Post announced a coalition Thursday to test drones for news gathering in collaboration with Virginia Tech University.

US approves drone flights for insurer AIG

April 8, 2015

Insurance giant American International Group Wednesday announced that it had won US government approval to use drones to survey disaster areas, including territory that may be otherwise inaccessible.

US allows Amazon to test drones

March 19, 2015

US aviation officials announced Thursday they will allow online giant Amazon to carry out testing for its drone program which could be used for quick deliveries.

Recommended for you

New video game teaches teens about electricity

July 24, 2018

A new video game, designed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, gives teenagers an understanding of electricity by solving a series of puzzles in a bid to encourage more of them to study engineering at university.

Self-destructive behaviour: Burberry not alone

July 22, 2018

Burberry, which has been in the crosshairs for burning tens of millions of dollars of its products, is far from the only firm to destroy unsold goods to maintain the exclusivity and luxury mystique of their brands.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.