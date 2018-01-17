January 17, 2018

Dutch hi-tech group ASML notches up 'fantastic year'

CEO Peter Wennink (L) and CFO Wolfgang Nickl (R) of Dutch chip equipment manufacturer ASML attend the presentation of the annual
CEO Peter Wennink (L) and CFO Wolfgang Nickl (R) of Dutch chip equipment manufacturer ASML attend the presentation of the annual figures of 2017.

Dutch computer chip maker and global hi-tech bellwether ASML Wednesday reported "a fantastic" 12 months with year-on-year profits almost doubling in 2017, sales on the increase and thousands of new jobs being created.

"ASML generated record sales and in 2017," said chief executive officer Peter Wennink.

Net profit soared by 44 percent to 2.12 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in 2017.

Sales also hit record highs, rising by a third to 9.05 billion euros.

"Overall a fantastic year," said Wennink from the 's headquarters in the southern Dutch town of Veldhoven.

ASML is one of the world's leading makers of lithography systems used by the semiconductor to make integrated circuits and microchips.

The company is considered a bellwether of the global high-tech industry as it supplies sector giants such as Samsung and Intel.

The lithography systems are used to manufacture processor chips, as well as memory chips such as DRAM and SRAM, essential for mobile phones and tablets.

"The semi-conductor industry is on fire," said Wennink, also predicting "extremely strong" demand in 2018 for "memory products."

Part of ASML's success comes from its sales of so-called extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines which enable companies to produce smaller, more powerful and more rapid microprocessors.

"Due to industry strength, some customers requested earlier shipments of their lithography systems, which we were able to accommodate," Wennink said.

This helped the company to end the year on a strong fourth quarter, with net profits up 23 percent at 643 million euros.

EUV sales pushed past the billion-euro mark to 1.1 billion euros, making 2017 "the year in which preparations for inserting EUV into high-volume manufacturing shifted into a higher gear," said Wennink.

The company employs some 19,000 people in 16 countries, but demand has meant creating , with "thousands of vacancies worldwide", the Dutch public broadcaster NOS said.

Last year, some 100,000 people applied for about 2,500 jobs, around half of which were in The Netherlands. "The personnel office is running overtime," NOS added.

"The Dutch pool of technicians is fairly empty and not everyone has the right training," said Wennink, explaining why about 60 percent of new employees are foreigners.

© 2018 AFP

Citation: Dutch hi-tech group ASML notches up 'fantastic year' (2018, January 17) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-01-dutch-hi-tech-group-asml-notches.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

ASML etches 'remarkable' 2016 profit
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)