July 15, 2015

Dutch hi-tech group ASML post small Q2 income dip

Dutch company ASML, which makes computer chip-making systems and is seen as a global hi-tech bellwether, announced an 8.1 percent second quarter dip in net income Wednesday, but noted it was on track for the rest of the year.

The company based in Veldhoven, southern Netherlands, said in a statement for the second quarter stood at 370 million euros ($407 million) as opposed to 403 million euros in Q1.

It add however it had clocked up Q2 sales of 1.654 billion euros ($1.81 billion), up four million euros from the first quarter.

"We posted second ... that were slightly above our guidance. Sales were balanced between memory and logic customers," ASML chief executive Peter Wennink said.

ASML has taken orders for six extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines in the second quarter, of which two were expected to be shipped this year and four from next year, Wennink said.

The most recent technology available, ASML said EUV lithography machines enable the production of even smaller microchips while still increasing capacity and speed.

It has opened a new EUV factory in Veldhoven "enabling us to ship in volume when customers begin their production ramps."

The company makes systems for manufacturing processor chips as well as memory chips such as DRAM and SRAM, essential for mobile phones and tablets.

It supplies global hi-tech giants such as Samsung and Intel.

Wennink said ASML expected "to see continued overall business strength in the second half of 2015 due to increased demand from memory and foundry customers compared with our previous expectations."

The , which employs more than 14,000 people and operates in 16 countries, is considered a good indicator of conditions in the microprocessing industry.

It is listed both on the Amsterdam stock exchange's AEX index and the Nasdaq in New York.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Dutch hi-tech group ASML post small Q2 income dip (2015, July 15) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-dutch-hi-tech-group-asml-small.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Dutch hi-tech group ASML profits leap 18 percent
32 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)