NASA-NOAA satellite spots Tropical Storm Nesat being sheared

July 27, 2017
NASA-NOAA satellite spots Tropical Storm Nesat being sheared
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured this visible image of Tropical Storm Nesat on July 27, 2017 at 12:24 a.m. EDT (0424 UTC) in the Philippine Sea. The Phillippines are located west (left) of the storm. Credit: NOAA/NASA Goddard Rapid Response Team

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of Tropical Storm Nesat being affected by vertical wind shear as it parallels the east coast of the Philippines.

On July 27, 2017 at 12:24 a.m. EDT (0424 UTC) the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible-light image of Tropical Storm Nesat as it continued moving north in the Philippine Sea. The VIIRS image showed thunderstorms circling the low-level and a band of thunderstorms northwest of the center, running parallel to the coast of the Northern Philippines. The image also showed that the bulk of Nesat's clouds were being pushed to the southwest as a result of northeasterly .

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on July 27, the center of Tropical Storm Nesat was located near 18.9 degrees north latitude and 126.6 degrees east longitude. That's about 415 nautical miles northeast of Manila, Philippines. Maximum sustained winds were near 55 knots 63 mph (55 knots /102 kph). Nesat was moving to the northwest at 9.2 mph (8 knots/14.8 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center forecasts Nesat to move north then later turn to the northwest while intensifying to 92 mph (80 knots/148 kph) because the wind shear is expected to wane. The system is expected to make landfall in southeastern Taiwan on July 29, cross the Taiwan Strait and make a final landfall in southeastern China on July 30.

Explore further: NASA sees newly formed Tropical Storm Nesat near Philippines

Related Stories

NASA sees newly formed Tropical Storm Nesat near Philippines

July 26, 2017

Tropical Storm Nesat formed early on July 26 just east of the Philippines and NASA's Aqua satellite passed overhead gathering temperature data to determine the location of the most powerful storms. Imagery showed strong storms ...

NASA spots a waning Tropical Depression Kulap

July 25, 2017

Kulap is now a tropical depression moving through the Northwestern Pacific Ocean, and NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible light image of the diminishing storm.

Tropical Storm Kulap forms a fist on satellite image

July 24, 2017

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of Tropical Storm Kulap moving through the open waters of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and the spiral of thunderstorms into the center made it appear like a clenched fist.

Recommended for you

UK to ban sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2040

July 26, 2017

Britain said Wednesday it will outlaw the sale of new diesel and petrol cars and vans from 2040 in a bid to cut air pollution but environmental groups said the proposals did not go far enough.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.