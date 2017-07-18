NASA spots newly formed Tropical Depression 08W in South China Sea

July 21, 2017
NASA spots newly formed Tropical Depression 08W in South China Sea
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured this visible image of Tropical Depression 08W approaching Hainan Island, China, in the South China Sea on July 21, 2017. Credit: NOAA/NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the South China Sea and captured an image of newly formed Tropical Depression 08W near Hainan Island, China.

On July 21 the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard the NASA-NOAA Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible light image of the newly formed tropical cyclone. The VIIRS image revealed a slightly elongated . VIIRS collects visible and infrared imagery and global observations of land, atmosphere, cryosphere and oceans.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on July 21, Tropical Depression 08W had maximum sustained winds near 34.5 mph (30 knots/55.5 kph). It was located near 18.2 degrees north latitude and 112.8 degrees east longitude, about 265 nautical miles south-southwest of Hong Kong, China. 08W was moving to the west-northwest at 6.9 mph (6 knots/11.1 kph).

Tropical Depression 08W is forecast to strengthen to a before making landfall in southeastern Hainan Island around July 22 at 8 a.m. EDT (1200 UTC). If the storm strengthens into a tropical storm it would be renamed "Roke."

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center expects the storm to then make a second landfall just north of Hanoi, Vietnam late on July 23.

Explore further: NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP Tropical Cyclone Merbok Nnaring Hong Kong

Related Stories

NASA notes 9th northwestern Pacific Tropical Cyclone

July 21, 2017

The ninth tropical depression of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean has formed and developed into a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Kulap was spotted by NASA's Terra satellite far to the west of Midway Island.

NASA sees Typhoon Sarika approaching second landfall

October 18, 2016

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible look at Typhoon Sarika as it was poised for its second of three expected landfalls. When the satellite passed over Sarika it was in the South China Sea.

NASA sees Tropical Cyclone 05B form

December 7, 2016

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of newly formed Tropical Cyclone 05B in the Bay of Bengal, Northern Indian Ocean.

Recommended for you

Rush hour pollution may be more dangerous than you think

July 21, 2017

The first in-car measurements of exposure to pollutants that cause oxidative stress during rush hour commutes has turned up potentially alarming results. The levels of some forms of harmful particulate matter inside car cabins ...

Mountain glaciers recharge vital aquifers

July 21, 2017

Small mountain glaciers play a big role in recharging vital aquifers and in keeping rivers flowing during the winter, according to a new study published in Geophysical Research Letters, a journal of the American Geophysical ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.