Tropical Storm Kulap forms a fist on satellite image

July 24, 2017
Tropical Storm Kulap forms a fist on satellite image
On July 24 at 0342 UTC (July 23 at 11:42 p.m. EDT) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of Tropical Storm Kulap in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Credit: NASA/NOAA

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured an image of Tropical Storm Kulap moving through the open waters of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and the spiral of thunderstorms into the center made it appear like a clenched fist.

On July 24 at 0342 UTC (July 23 at 11:42 p.m. EDT), the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible-light image of Tropical Storm Kulap. The VIIRS image showed a thick band of powerful thunderstorms wrapping into the center from the north to northwestern quadrants, giving the the appearance of clenched fist.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on July 24, The Joint Typhoon Warning Center said Kulap's maximum sustained winds were near 51.7 mph (45 knots/83.3 kph). It was centered near 33.1 degrees north latitude and 159.1 degrees east longitude. That's about 612 nautical miles northeast of the Minami Tori Shima Atoll. Kulap was moving to the west-northwest at 17.2 mph (15 knots/27.7 kph).

Tropical Storm Koru is northeast of Typhoon Noru. Noru is moving in a cyclonic loop and is forecast to turn back toward the west by July 26 and Kulap is forecast to continue on its west-northwestern track and stay north of Noru.

By Rob GutroNASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Explore further: NASA sees Typhoon Noru raging near the Minami Tori Shima Atoll

Related Stories

NASA notes 9th northwestern Pacific Tropical Cyclone

July 21, 2017

The ninth tropical depression of the Northwestern Pacific Ocean has formed and developed into a tropical storm. Tropical Storm Kulap was spotted by NASA's Terra satellite far to the west of Midway Island.

NASA spots Tropical Storm Nock-ten intensify

December 22, 2016

NASA's Aqua satellite flew over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean and captured a visible image of Tropical Storm Nock-ten after it strengthened from a tropical depression.

Suomi NPP watching Typhoon Haima moving toward Philippines

October 18, 2016

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible look at Powerful Typhoon Haima as it continued moving to the west-northwest through the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Haima is forecast to affect the northern Philippines where ...

Recommended for you

Could 'cocktail geoengineering' save the climate?

July 24, 2017

Geoengineering is a catch-all term that refers to various theoretical ideas for altering Earth's energy balance to combat climate change. New research from an international team of atmospheric scientists published by Geophysical ...

Allowable 'carbon budget' most likely overestimated

July 24, 2017

While most climate scientists, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, implicitly define "pre-industrial" to be in the late 1800's, a true non-industrially influenced baseline is probably further in the past, ...

Team improves plant carbon-cycle models

July 24, 2017

In the summer of 2012, two undergraduate students tackled a problem that plant ecology experts had overlooked for 30 years. The students demonstrated that different plant species vary in how they take in carbon dioxide and ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.