July 25, 2016

Ericsson CEO steps down amid tightened competition

Hans Vestberg has stepped down as CEO and president of telecoms company Ericsson as the company struggles to improve earnings amid tightening competition.

The Swedish wireless equipment maker says that Vestberg is leaving all assignments "with immediate effect" and will be temporarily replaced by CFO Jan Frykhammer until a replacement is found. Vestberg, who worked for the company for 28 years, had been CEO for more than six years.

Chairman Leif Johansson said in a statement Monday that the board had decided to find a new leader "to drive the next phase in Ericsson's development."

Last week, Ericsson reported a slide in sales and profits as it continued to struggle to improve profitability.

Ericsson's jumped more than 3 percent to 65.50 kronor in morning trading in Stockholm.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Ericsson CEO steps down amid tightened competition (2016, July 25) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-ericsson-ceo-tightened-competition.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Ericsson's profits rise 49 percent, but sales down
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)