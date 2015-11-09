November 9, 2015

Ericsson, Cisco in partnership to create networks

The alliance between Swedish Ericsson and US Cisco is to cover the routing, data center, networking, cloud, mobility, management
The alliance between Swedish Ericsson and US Cisco is to cover the routing, data center, networking, cloud, mobility, management and control areas as well as global services

The world's biggest networks provider, Ericsson, has announced a strategic partnership with another industry leader, Cisco, to create "networks of the future."

Sweden-based Ericsson says the business and technology partnership including networking, cloud and mobility services, is expected to generate more than $1 billion in business for each company by 2018 and synergy savings of 1 billion kronor ($115 million) in 2018.

It gave no details of a financial transaction.

Ericsson CEO Hans Vestberg on Monday described the pact as "a key step forward" in transforming and strengthening the company.

Ericsson and Cisco, which have some 56,000 patents and have spent $11 billion in research and development, have more than 76,000 employees in more than 180 countries.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Ericsson, Cisco in partnership to create networks (2015, November 9) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-ericsson-cisco-sales-boost-network.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Ericsson, Samsung sign deal settling patent dispute
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)