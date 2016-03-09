March 9, 2016

Study finds more social insects have weaker immune response, highlights role of hygiene

by Margarita López-Uribe, North Carolina State University

Study finds more social insects have weaker immune response, highlights role of hygiene
Sweat bee (Halictus ligatus). Credit: Elsa Youngsteadt.

Research from North Carolina State University finds that among eusocial insects – like ants, bees and termites – the more individuals there are in a typical species colony, the weaker the species' immune response. The finding strongly suggests that hygiene behaviors, and not just immune systems, play a key role in keeping eusocial insects healthy.

Eusocial insects live in groups. And living at close quarters with many other individuals would appear to increase their risk of contracting disease. Yet eusocial insects are incredibly successful, raising the question of how they are able to thrive.

The "social group hypothesis," argues that the eusocial lifestyle has given eusocial insects stronger immune systems. A second hypothesis, the "relaxed selection hypothesis," argues that eusocial insects have evolved specific behaviors that reduce the risk of disease transmission.

"We wanted to test the social group hypothesis to see which of these hypotheses was accurate," says Margarita López-Uribe, a postdoctoral researcher at NC State and lead author of a paper on the work.

To test the hypothesis, the researchers tested the "encapsulation response" in 11 different insect species: six eusocial insects, including ant, eusocial bee, eusocial wasp and termite species; and five non-eusocial insects, including non-eusocial bee, non-eusocial wasp and cockroach species.

The encapsulation response is an immune response in which hemocytes in an insect's hemolymph engulf and immobilize any foreign substances that enter the insect's body. Hemocytes are roughly analogous to white blood cells, while hemolymph is roughly analogous to blood in mammals.

For this study, the researchers inserted a probe into the insect samples and measured how strong the encapsulation response was.

They found that eusocial generally had a less pronounced immune response than their non-eusocial counterparts. They also found that the larger the colony size associated with a species, the weaker its .

For example, honey bees (Apis mellifera) form large colonies and exhibit complex group behaviors – and they had a significantly less pronounced encapsulation response than sweat bees (Halictus ligatus), which live in much smaller groups.

"This tells us that the behaviors we see in eusocial – like grooming each other or bringing antifungal materials into nests or hives – are playing an important role in colony health," López-Uribe says. "And this argues in favor of the relaxed selection hypothesis."

More information: Margarita M. López-Uribe et al. Reduced cellular immune response in social insect lineages, Biology Letters (2016). DOI: 10.1098/rsbl.2015.0984

Journal information: Biology Letters

Provided by North Carolina State University

Citation: Study finds more social insects have weaker immune response, highlights role of hygiene (2016, March 9) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-social-insects-weaker-immune-response.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Honeybees, ants may provide clues to suicide in humans
41 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)