Biology Letters is a peer-reviewed scientific journal. It was split off as a separate journal from the Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences in 2005 after having been published as a supplement. Originally it was published quarterly, but from 2007 it has been published bimonthly. The journal publishes short articles from across biology. The editor-in-chief is Brian Charlesworth. As of 2010, Biology Letters has an impact factor of 3.651 and is ranked 14th in Biology. All content is assigned to one of the following categories: Animal behaviour, Biomechanics, Community ecology, Conservation, Evolutionary biology, Evolutionary developmental biology, Genome biology, Global Change Biology, Marine biology, Molecular evolution, Neurobiology, Palaeontology, Pathogen Biology, Physiology, Phylogeny, Population ecology, or Population genetics. The journal publishes research articles, opinion pieces, scientific meeting reports, comments, and invited reply articles.

Publisher Royal Society Publishing Country United Kingdom History 2005-present Website http://rsbl.royalsocietypublishing.org Impact factor 3.651 (2010)

