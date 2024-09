North Carolina State University, (NCSU) was established in 1887 in Raleigh, North Carolina. NCSU is a public land-grant, sea-grant and space-grant university. NCSU is noted for a high level of complex research activity. NCSU has over 31,000 graduate and undergraduate students. NCSU is one campus of the 16 campuses in the University of North Carolina system. NCSU is noted for its research and academic ranking in agriculture, engineering, science and textile design. NCSU School of Veterinary Medicine is ranked well among comparable university programs.

Address Campus Box 7504 North Carolina State University Raleigh, NC 27695-7504 Website http://www.ncsu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_Carolina_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

